Yola – “Stand For Myself”

‘NELLY FURTADO X QUARTERHEAD’ REMIX EP AVAILABLE TODAY HIT PRODUCING DUO TAKE ON “ALL GOOD THINGS (COME TO AN END)”. Grammy winning singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado signaled a new era in pop music by fusing her multicultural musical heritage and unabashedly honest lyrical style with trip-hop for a bold approach that resonates to this day. Today, “All Good Things (Come To An End),” the fifth single from her third studio album, Loose, which is certified gold or platinum in 26 countries, transitions from an introspectively lush dreamscape to a dance-friendly fusion that retains the feel of its timeless sentiment with a new remix from gold- and platinum-awarding winning German production duo Quarterhead (Ofenbach, Robin Schulz, Sabrina Carpenter, Dan+Shay). Written by Nelly Furtado, Chris Martin, Danja and Timbaland, the song remains a fan favorite with more than 250 million streams globally across digital service providers, according to Universal Music Artists app.