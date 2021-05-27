Cancel
Music

Yola – “Stand For Myself”

By Peter Helman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, British country-soul singer Yola announced her new album Stand For Myself, once again produced by Dan Auerbach, by sharing lead single “Diamond Studded Shoes.” We promptly named it one of the best songs of the week. And today, Yola is sharing the record’s title track. As she explains in a statement:

Entertainment
Music
Middletown Press

Yola Showcases Black Female Strength on New Song 'Stand for Myself'

Yola has released “Stand for Myself,” the title track from her upcoming sophomore album that’s due out July 30th. The single arrived with a vibrant music video directed by Allister Ann, showing the singer trapped inside a dark, enclosed space and gradually freeing herself with her self-empowerment. “I’m alive, alive, I’m alive/I used to be nothing like you,” she belts on the song’s climax, backed by the McCrary Sisters, as the simmering guitar track transforms into full-on arena rock.
Posted by
K92.3

Yola Finds Her Power in ‘Stand for Myself’ [WATCH]

Yola finds freedom, thanks to the power inside her, in her new song "Stand for Myself." The title track of her new album is accompanied by a music video inspired by the aesthetics of clips from the 1990s and 2000s. Directed by Allister Ann, Yola's "Stand for Myself" music video...
MTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Yola, Taemin, Sigrid, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
2dopeboyz.com

Lute – “Myself” f. DEVN

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a solo project from Lute (close to four years since West 1996 Part 2, to be exact). Lute has kept busy with a steady stream of features, and nabbed a 2020 GRAMMY nod for his contributions on Dreamville’s chart-topping Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Meanwhile ,he kept busy in 2020 with a few loose singles, as well.
Stereogum

Mykki Blanco – “Summer Fling” (Feat. Kari Faux)

Art-rap iconoclast Mykki Blanco is about to release the new mini-album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, their first official release since their 2016 debut full-length Mykki. We’ve already heard “Free Ride” — produced by Hudson Mohawke and FaltyDL, who worked on every track on the record — and the Jamila Woods and Jay Cue team-up “Love Me.” And today we’re getting “Summer Fling,” a Kari Faux-featuring old-school banger inspired by Missy Elliott and Timbaland. As Blanco explains:
Posted by
Daily Herald

Chloe x Halle, H.E.R part of Apple Music Juneteenth playlist

NEW YORK -- Artists including Chloe x Halle, Black Thought of the Roots and H.E.R. have recorded songs honoring Juneteenth for Apple Music. Some artists recorded cover songs, while others composed new tracks for the exclusive 'œJuneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs" playlist, which launches Friday on the streaming platform. It comes about two weeks ahead of the annual holiday, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19.
Los Angeles, CA

St. Vincent Hits the Hollywood Bowl with Spoon and Mereba 9/24/21

Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent recently announced a 2021 tour in support of her latest album, Daddy’s Home. The musical and visual icon will stop in Los Angeles at the great The Hollywood Bowl on September 24, 2021 with an incredible lineup of opening acts including Austin rockers Spoon and multi-faceted artist, Mereba.
Posted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Yola Encourages To 'Hold On' During Moving 'Can't Cancel Pride' Performance

Grammy-nominated UK singer/songwriter Yola treated 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride" viewers to a moving performance of her song "Hold On." Backed by a piano player, Yola belted out the emotional song as she sang the lyrics, "So baby hold on to the things you love/ Show me who it is you are/ Never let that feeling go/ Let it show." And prior to singing the track, she had a message for everyone watching: "Here's to love, to resilience, and to an era of safety, equality and peace."
American Songwriter

Jake Wesley Rogers Crucified In New Music Video, “Momentary”

Jake Wesley Rogers is a tour de force. His talent speaks loudly, as evidenced with his first single this year, “Middle of Love.” Now, the young pop singer-songwriter makes even a bigger splash with the follow-up—a soul-stirring ballad called “Momentary.” His words cling to the piano keys, percussion slowly trickling into the production to give it a throbbing heartbeat. I thought the truth would set me free… he cries.
A.V. Club

Dua Lipa saddles up for "Love Again" music video

Dua Lipa is back in the saddle when it comes to love. The singer has released the music video for “Love Again,” a single from her 2020 sophomore album Future Nostalgia, featuring her as a rodeo aficionado with her own troupe of rodeo clowns. After falling out of the belief in love, she’s found someone who makes her giddy for the first time in a long time, so she’s giddying on up.
juno.co.uk

Funk Soul & Jazz

Jazz Is Dead 7 (LP in die-cut sleeve) Nao Negue Seu Coracao (3:09) Aquarius (Bring Her Back Home To Me) (3:15) Sua Beleza E Beleza (3:03) Adrian, Ali & Gregory (2:22) The American Negro (trifold 2xLP + postcard) (1 per customer) Cat: JIDED 1LP. Rel: 14 May 21. Revisionist History...
the360mag.com

Nelly Furtado × Quarterhead

‘NELLY FURTADO X QUARTERHEAD’ REMIX EP AVAILABLE TODAY HIT PRODUCING DUO TAKE ON “ALL GOOD THINGS (COME TO AN END)”. Grammy winning singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado signaled a new era in pop music by fusing her multicultural musical heritage and unabashedly honest lyrical style with trip-hop for a bold approach that resonates to this day. Today, “All Good Things (Come To An End),” the fifth single from her third studio album, Loose, which is certified gold or platinum in 26 countries, transitions from an introspectively lush dreamscape to a dance-friendly fusion that retains the feel of its timeless sentiment with a new remix from gold- and platinum-awarding winning German production duo Quarterhead (Ofenbach, Robin Schulz, Sabrina Carpenter, Dan+Shay). Written by Nelly Furtado, Chris Martin, Danja and Timbaland, the song remains a fan favorite with more than 250 million streams globally across digital service providers, according to Universal Music Artists app.
NPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On June 4

Five years after leaving Vampire Weekend, Rostam is back with Changephobia, a beautifully transfixing mix of songs that reflect on the ways we over romanticize the past while fearing the future. We open this week's show with the song "Bio 18" from the album and explore Rostam's ever-evolving sonic wonders.
NME

Watch Courtney Love and The Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson play ‘California Stars’ for new covers series

Courtney Love has launched her new covers series Bruises For Roses with a rendition of Billy Bragg and Wilco‘s ‘California Stars’. The former Hole frontwoman has enlisted The Big Moon‘s Juliette Jackson for the video series after teasing in March that something was in the works. It was started to aid her recovery from severe anaemia, which she has revealed in a new interview almost killed her, finding that reengaging with singing and guitar playing was a huge help.
bigtakeover.com

Interview: Marisa Prietto of Bizou

Featuring a trio of current – and former – members of LA-by-way-of-Chicago alternative rockers Light FM (multi-instrumentalist Josiah Mazzaschi, guitarist Niki Nevlin, bassist Nicole Fiorentino) and fronted by former Wax Idols bassist Marisa Prietto, the shared late ’80s/early ’90s influences help drive Bizou’s retro futuristic goth-pop sound. Having released two...