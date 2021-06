Surrey has become the first council in England to provide free period products in a move that campaigners say could be followed in other areas.Period pads will be provided from public buildings and offices around the county in what has been hailed as a “milestone moment” by campaigners and a “life-changing” for women grappling with period poverty.It comes after research by charity Plan International found three in 10 girls in the UK have struggled to afford or access period products during the coronavirus emergency. Over half had to resort to toilet paper instead of proper products and one in five...