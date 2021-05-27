Thief River Falls - Marion Davidson, 96, passed into eternal life on February 27, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls. She was surrounded by the love and presence of her family. Marion Grace Johnson was born August 11, 1924 to Carl and Mabel (Christenson) Johnson in Holt Township. Marion was baptized and confirmed at the Free Evangelical Mission Church in Holt. She attended Pioneer Country School, Holt School and graduated from Newfolden High School in 1941. Marion attended teachers training and taught at Pioneer School, which she attended as a child and was located at the end of the Davidson farm. Marion also taught one year at Sunshine School in New Solum Township near Newfolden. Both were one room schoolhouses where Marion taught grades one through eight. Marion was united in marriage to Milton Davidson on August 31, 1946, and together they raised their four children and enjoyed a full life. Marion and Milton lived on their Centennial Farm that was homesteaded by Marion’s grandparents in 1889. Marion and Milton’s home was a magnet for family and friends to gather. Marion and Milton loved to travel and visited all 50 states, as well as trips to their ancestral regions in Sweden and Norway. They were married for 58 years when Milton passed away in 2004. Marion was the matriarch of four generations of her family. She was the heart of the family and beyond that, of a much larger extended family and the many friends she and Milton made over the years. Marion kept busy with the growing generations of her family and their lives and activities. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, baker, gardener, quilter and was very resourceful and generous. She could figure out how to do almost anything, and do it well. Marion was active in serving and volunteering in many capacities over the years at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt. She was a woman of strong faith and her church community was very important to her. Marion served on the Holt Township Board as its treasurer and was honored in 2013 for 50 years of service. She was among the first women to serve on township boards in northern Minnesota. Marion was a friend to everyone and coffee pot was always on in her kitchen. The Davidson home was a popular place to visit with a warm and lively atmosphere. Often times, an airplane or two would be in the yard, as well as snowmobiles, four wheelers, tractors, and in later years, Marion’s golf cart to help her maintain her yard and gardens. Marion was an excellent lefse maker and she taught her daughters and granddaughters how to carry on that Scandinavian tradition. Marion spent the last four years of her life at Valley Home Assisted Living in Thief River Falls. She had many friends there and it was the venue for several wonderful family gatherings and celebrations. We are thankful for the excellent care and kindness she received from the staff. Marion set an excellent example for everyone by her character, her honesty and integrity, her faith, her kindness and patience, and her years of service and caring for her family and friends, her church, and community. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Milton, in 2004; her brothers, Forrest Johnson and Merle Johnson; her sisters, Laverne Inman and Joyce Darragh; and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Ann Davidson. She is survived by her four children, Ronnie Davidson of Newfolden, Shelvie (Bruce) Anderson of Duluth, Sharon (Steve) Holmstrom of Newfolden and Jeff (Debbie) Davidson of Newfolden; her twelve grandchildren, Kevin (Patty) Davidson, Corey Davidson, Kim Davidson, Chris (Ellee) Anderson, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Murray, Meredith (Marius) Anderson, Dustin (Tara) Holmstrom, Kari (Paul) Bergman, Kate Holmstrom (Cole Nymann), Tera (Chuck) Johnson, Tad Davidson, Tori (Lucas) Miller; and 23 great-grandchildren. Marion is also survived by her sister, Elaine Lorentson of Gresham, OR; brother-in-law, Robert Davidson of Thief River Falls; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and John Seorum of Bloomington; and brother-in-law, Duane Haukebo of Roseville. Marion is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. The funeral service to celebrate Marion’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt, with Rev. Cathie Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Holt Cemetery. A00003B2021JN02