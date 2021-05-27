Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thief River Falls, MN

Marion Davidson, 96

Posted by 
Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118XLf_0aDWI34s00 Thief River Falls - Marion Davidson, 96, passed into eternal life on February 27, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls. She was surrounded by the love and presence of her family. Marion Grace Johnson was born August 11, 1924 to Carl and Mabel (Christenson) Johnson in Holt Township. Marion was baptized and confirmed at the Free Evangelical Mission Church in Holt. She attended Pioneer Country School, Holt School and graduated from Newfolden High School in 1941. Marion attended teachers training and taught at Pioneer School, which she attended as a child and was located at the end of the Davidson farm. Marion also taught one year at Sunshine School in New Solum Township near Newfolden. Both were one room schoolhouses where Marion taught grades one through eight. Marion was united in marriage to Milton Davidson on August 31, 1946, and together they raised their four children and enjoyed a full life. Marion and Milton lived on their Centennial Farm that was homesteaded by Marion’s grandparents in 1889. Marion and Milton’s home was a magnet for family and friends to gather. Marion and Milton loved to travel and visited all 50 states, as well as trips to their ancestral regions in Sweden and Norway. They were married for 58 years when Milton passed away in 2004. Marion was the matriarch of four generations of her family. She was the heart of the family and beyond that, of a much larger extended family and the many friends she and Milton made over the years. Marion kept busy with the growing generations of her family and their lives and activities. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, baker, gardener, quilter and was very resourceful and generous. She could figure out how to do almost anything, and do it well. Marion was active in serving and volunteering in many capacities over the years at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt. She was a woman of strong faith and her church community was very important to her. Marion served on the Holt Township Board as its treasurer and was honored in 2013 for 50 years of service. She was among the first women to serve on township boards in northern Minnesota. Marion was a friend to everyone and coffee pot was always on in her kitchen. The Davidson home was a popular place to visit with a warm and lively atmosphere. Often times, an airplane or two would be in the yard, as well as snowmobiles, four wheelers, tractors, and in later years, Marion’s golf cart to help her maintain her yard and gardens. Marion was an excellent lefse maker and she taught her daughters and granddaughters how to carry on that Scandinavian tradition. Marion spent the last four years of her life at Valley Home Assisted Living in Thief River Falls. She had many friends there and it was the venue for several wonderful family gatherings and celebrations. We are thankful for the excellent care and kindness she received from the staff. Marion set an excellent example for everyone by her character, her honesty and integrity, her faith, her kindness and patience, and her years of service and caring for her family and friends, her church, and community. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Milton, in 2004; her brothers, Forrest Johnson and Merle Johnson; her sisters, Laverne Inman and Joyce Darragh; and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Ann Davidson. She is survived by her four children, Ronnie Davidson of Newfolden, Shelvie (Bruce) Anderson of Duluth, Sharon (Steve) Holmstrom of Newfolden and Jeff (Debbie) Davidson of Newfolden; her twelve grandchildren, Kevin (Patty) Davidson, Corey Davidson, Kim Davidson, Chris (Ellee) Anderson, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Murray, Meredith (Marius) Anderson, Dustin (Tara) Holmstrom, Kari (Paul) Bergman, Kate Holmstrom (Cole Nymann), Tera (Chuck) Johnson, Tad Davidson, Tori (Lucas) Miller; and 23 great-grandchildren. Marion is also survived by her sister, Elaine Lorentson of Gresham, OR; brother-in-law, Robert Davidson of Thief River Falls; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and John Seorum of Bloomington; and brother-in-law, Duane Haukebo of Roseville. Marion is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. The funeral service to celebrate Marion’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt, with Rev. Cathie Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Holt Cemetery. A00003B2021JN02
Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

66
Followers
89
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, MN
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Elizabeth, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
Mabel, MN
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Newfolden, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Holt Cemetery#Evangelical#River Valley#Pioneer Country School#Holt School#Newfolden High School#Pioneer School#Sunshine School#Nazareth Lutheran Church#The Holt Township Board#Scandinavian#Tera#Sanford Medical Center#Township Boards#Gresham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Related
Thief River Falls, MNtrfradio.com

Ryan Bendickson

Ryan Bendickson, 43 of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Thief River Falls, MN passed away suddenly from natural causes on Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence. The service to celebrate Ryan’s life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, MN with Rev. Darrel Cory officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Crookston places second at four-team TRF Invitational

The Crookston girls' golf team finished second out of four teams at Monday morning's Thief River Falls Invitational at Thief River Golf Club. The Pirates, who brought a team of 11 golfers to Thief River Falls, placed second with a team score of 410. They finished 28 strokes behind first-place East Grand Forks, 29 strokes ahead of Roseau and 42 strokes ahead of Thief River Falls.
Grand Marais, MNtrfradio.com

Katie Mumm Interview

Katie Mumm is a former Thief River Falls resident who now lives in Grand Marais and takes beautiful pictures along Minnesota’s Gunflint Trail. She spent a few minutes with us today and shared her story.