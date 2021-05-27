Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch Before June

From Dogecoin to meme stocks, it can be easy to lose sight of the real headline story -- an economic recovery that is happening earlier than many of us expected. The industrial sector, which was hit hard by the pandemic, is beginning to show signs of strength. However, there's still plenty of uncertainty as to what exactly the new normal will look like, how folks will adjust to getting back in the office, and the long-term effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Dividend Aristocrats, an elite breed of S&P 500 members that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, offer a safer alternative for investing in an economic recovery than other, more speculative assets. Some of our contributors pegged Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) as three of their favorites. Here's why.