Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch Before June

By Brett David
greenentrepreneur.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it stands more investors are looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy in 2021. At the present time, top US cannabis companies have been expanding rapidly and showing significant revenue growth this year. For the next five years, the American cannabis market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 17%. Actually, according to Headset report US cannabis sales are expected to reach $22.7 billion in 2021. This is up significantly from the $18.5 billion produced in 2020.

www.greenentrepreneur.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Canada#Stock Investors#Headset#Ayrwf Rrb#Trssf Rrb#Ebitda#Tip Ranks Ayrwf#Terrascend Corp#North American#Apothecarium#Keystone Canna Remedies#Us Gaap#Market Beat Trssf#Cannabis Stocks#Trssf Stock#February Ayrwf Stock#Cannabis Sales#Cannabis Companies#Cannabis Legalization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Cannabis Stock Watchlist: Canopy, Tilray Move on Report, Merger

Cannabis stocks last week were mixed, with some stocks having risen after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report backed a federal bill to legalize marijuana and said it would no longer screen for marijuana for any position not regulated by the Department of Transportation. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) -...
Stockstheleafonline.com

Why Cannabis stocks market is growing too fast: Things to know

Most marijuana stock consists of cultivators, weed-related biopharmaceutical firms, and agricultural companies such as pesticide and fertilizer producers. Marijuana stock has been received in Canada, in which the first-ever marijuana ETF started in April 2017. The brand new state cannabis legislation will expand the authorized U.S. marijuana market. Still, the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and OrganiGram Holdings Stocks Rose Today

The cannabis sector got a boost last week when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it backs federal legislation in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. Canadian companies with aspirations to grow in a legal U.S. market also benefited. Some of these names have been moving thanks to interest from retail traders on social media, and it can be hard to tell whether or not they trade more on the potential for business fundamentals. Today, the direction is up, and three Canadian names are moving as follows as of 12:45 p.m. EDT:
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Zscaler the Best Cybersecurity Stock to Buy?

Cybersecurity is more important than ever, and there are some excellent choices when it comes to investment opportunities. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on May 28, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, along with chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu and analyst Tim Beyers, discuss why Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) could be an especially interesting stock to put on your radar.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Take: 4 Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for the following stocks: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The prices for these four stocks have seen a decline, and below I share a few reasons why I wouldn't mind increasing my exposure. Two reasons to...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Hot Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch This Week

These 5 EV Stocks Are Grabbing Investors’ Attention Right Now. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shooting up in the stock market recently. Before we get into it, let’s also acknowledge that the great divide between legacy automakers and electric vehicle startups is fading. And that has created plenty of new opportunities for investors looking for top electric vehicle stocks to buy. This came as these new and legacy players are rolling out their new EVs to diversify their lineups.
Stocksdailymedicalcannabisnews.com

3 Successful Cannabis Stocks That You Can Buy For Less than $ 50

Some stock prices are too high for many investors. This is unfortunate because there are some great stocks out there with high stock prices. However, there is good news if you are interested in capitalizing on the fast growing cannabis industry. Most cannabis companies’ share prices are affordable for almost every investor budget. Some of these cheap pot stocks also offer tremendous growth prospects and strong track records. Here are three successful cannabis stocks that you can buy for less than $ 50.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

From Dogecoin to meme stocks, it can be easy to lose sight of the real headline story -- an economic recovery that is happening earlier than many of us expected. The industrial sector, which was hit hard by the pandemic, is beginning to show signs of strength. However, there's still plenty of uncertainty as to what exactly the new normal will look like, how folks will adjust to getting back in the office, and the long-term effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Dividend Aristocrats, an elite breed of S&P 500 members that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, offer a safer alternative for investing in an economic recovery than other, more speculative assets. Some of our contributors pegged Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) as three of their favorites. Here's why.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Stocks for Long-Term Value Investors to Buy Right Now

Finding value in today’s otherwise overvalued market isn’t an easy task. However, there are a few options long-term investors have available to them today that fit this criterion. On the TSX, these two stocks are among the best in terms of providing investors with excellent value in this existing market....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Stock Market Crash Is Coming: Where to Invest $10,000 When It Happens

Ready or not, a stock market crash is coming. Although we'll never know precisely when a crash will occur, how long it'll last, how steep the decline will be, or (in many instances) what the catalyst for the decline will be, history shows that crashes and corrections are a normal occurrence. History is also pretty clear about the general time frame when these declines occur -- and it isn't good news if you're looking for this young bull market to stretch its legs.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget GameStop, These Tech Stocks Are Better Buys Right Now

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been in the spotlight after the share price soared to the stratosphere earlier this year. Normally, stocks make big moves when business is booming, but in this case, GameStop's surge had nothing to do with actual business performance. Instead, it was caused by a group of buyers that banded together to buy the stock, forcing a short squeeze that boosted the share price.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is HEXO the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy Now?

On May 28, Canadian cannabis producer HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) announced that it would be acquiring its competitor Redecan for CA$925 million. The transaction would create the No. 1 recreational cannabis company in Canada by the third quarter 2021, and management has sights set to be among the top three global cannabis leaders. HEXO-Redecan will have a combined adult-use cannabis market share of 17%, above that of Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) 15.5%. Tilray had become the biggest cannabis company in Canada after finishing its merger with Aphria in May.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in June

Infrastructure spending has been the topic of many investment discussions recently. There is rare bipartisan agreement that there is a need to upgrade traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges, ports, and airports. But politics being what it is, the devil is in the details as to whether there will agreement on a large spending package.
Industrycannabisnewsworld.com

Is a Marijuana Business Franchise a Good Idea Right Now?

Entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry are not excluded. Franchising is rising in popularity as an effective way to get one foot into the industry, though those who are keen to do it have to keep in mind that franchising a cannabis business has its own unique set of principles and challenges. On the other hand, for entrepreneurs who already have a successful cannabis business, you might want to consider opening up the option for others to franchise your business because it will allow to expand quickly while making more money.
Stocksinvesting.com

Three Upgraded Stocks to Buy in June

If you're looking for stocks with the best chance of outperforming in the weeks and month ahead, Strong Buy stocks in our proprietary POWR Ratings offer a higher chance of outperforming. Which is why Patrick Ryan is recommending Yelp (NYSE:YELP), Movado Group (NYSE:MOV), and HP (NYSE:HPQ).The POWR Ratings are in, and there are some interesting upgrades. Market bulls will be happy to learn more stocks have been upgraded to Strong Buys than Strong Sells.
IndustryPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Shipping Stocks to Buy Now Amid the Rebound

Shipping stocks are making a comeback after remaining in hibernation for a long time. According to Morgan Stanley’s estimates, the sector is predicted to grow by 7.7 percent in 2021. The demand is returning, which leads to higher global trade. What are the best shipping stocks to buy now to take advantage of this turnaround?
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Reddit Stocks To Watch After AMC Pop

3 Penny Stocks to Watch After the Most Recent AMC Breakout. As we end May with penny stocks, another month is on the horizon. Right now, there is a lot of bullish momentum on the entire list of penny stocks to buy. However, just because certain penny stocks are gaining momentum, does not mean that they are worth investing in. To figure that out, investors need to take a few first steps. The most important of these is research. Any penny stock that you want to invest in, should be one that you know quite a lot about.
Stocksinvezz.com

Best semiconductor stock to buy in June: Micron Technology

Micron Technology’s stock is up more than 10% over the last two weeks. The memory chips developer is poised for massive growth amid increasing demand in the market. The recent rebound is a sign of things to come, which makes it a perfect time to buy MU stock. Micron Technology...