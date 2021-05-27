Cancel
Thief River Falls, MN

Judith Kotrba, 78

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMfs2_0aDWHzmc00 Thief River Falls - Judith (Judy) Kotrba, 78, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Northwood Cemetery, rural Grygla.
