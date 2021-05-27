Judith Kotrba, 78

Ryan Bendickson, 43 of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Thief River Falls, MN passed away suddenly from natural causes on Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence. The service to celebrate Ryan’s life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, MN with Rev. Darrel Cory officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.