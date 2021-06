SHOCKER! ALL ACCESS has confirmed that ARISTA RECORDINGS EVP/Promotion JOHN BOULOS is leaving the label as of FRIDAY, JUNE 4th. BOULOS, who joined ARISTA in 2019 (NET NEWS 1/25/19), told ALL ACCESS: “After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided that as of JUNE 4th I will be leaving the company to spend some personal time with those I love. In a long career that has taken me through a lot of fantastic labels, I can say that the past three years starting and developing ARISTA has been one of the major highlights. I have watched us grow into the future of this great business. Our baby label is growing up, and the many successes we have had bring nothing but smiles to my face and joy to my heart.