June 3, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Sixty percent of Fortune 500 companies have set a climate or energy-related goal, yet they vary dramatically in terms of ambition and are not happening at the speed or scale needed to align with what the science requires, according to a new World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report. “More and more companies are setting voluntary climate goals and increasing their climate ambition, however it’s still not enough to stave off the worst impacts of climate change,” said Marcene Mitchell, WWF’s senior vice president for climate change.