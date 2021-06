A federal jury has awarded exonerees Leon Brown and Henry McCollum, two half-brothers from North Carolina, $75 million. The brothers spent 31 years in jail after being arrested in 1983 on false charges of rape and murder. Brown and McCollum were exonerated in 2014, following which they chose to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the government agencies responsible for their wrongful convictions. The $75 million award is particularly notable as not all exonerees receive compensation for the time they lost or the trauma they suffered. Furthermore, the process of litigation often takes years and is challenging to win. Nonetheless, Brown and McCollum have defeated the odds, CNN reports.