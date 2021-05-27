Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

It’s Memorial Day Weekend. What’s safe to do?

By CNN Newsource
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIQoE_0aDWHK2B00

As the United States marks Memorial Day Weekend and the start of summer, so many people are planning to travel to places they haven’t been in a year, see friends again, and go to baseball games, concerts and more.

With coronavirus infections dropping around the country and more than 50% of adults fully vaccinated, are most activities now safe to do? Can we get together with our extended family and friends? What if we’re vaccinated but some of our loved ones are not—and does it matter if they are adults or children? Are there situations in which we still need to keep our masks on?

It depends, said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She’s also the author of the forthcoming book “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health.”

We are entering a phase in the pandemic where there is a lot of nuance and few clear-cut answers. The one thing that’s for sure, says Wen, is that vaccination makes everyone safer and everything safer to do. Here’s her advice.

CNN: A lot of families are eager to see one another again. Is it safe to get together indoors if everyone is vaccinated?

Dr. Leana Wen: Yes. Vaccination is the single most important determinant for what activities you can engage in. If you’re fully vaccinated, and everyone else you want to see is also vaccinated, you can certainly see one another in all settings, including indoors, without masks, and with lots of hugs.

CNN: What if you’re vaccinated, but some members of your family aren’t? Is it safe to see them?

Wen: This is a bit less straightforward. Vaccination protects you very well from getting coronavirus. The chance of you becoming infected, even if someone you’re seeing has COVID-19, is very low. The exception is if you are severely immunocompromised—for example, if you have cancer and are on chemotherapy or if you are a transplant patient on immunosuppressant medication.

Let’s say that there’s one other household you’re planning to see that has unvaccinated people—for example, young children who aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated. You can safely see them, including indoors without masks.

If multiple households are gathering that have unvaccinated people, there is the risk that those who are unvaccinated passing coronavirus to one another. You are still at very low risk yourself, so some people in that position may decide it’s fine to see the other unvaccinated people. Another option is to encourage that such get-togethers take place outdoors, with those unvaccinated wearing masks if they have to be indoors with one another.

CNN: What if the unvaccinated are adults who are refusing to get vaccinated? Would you have dinner indoors with them?

Wen: That depends on you and your risk tolerance. Your risk of getting coronavirus from them is low, because you’re vaccinated and well-protected. That said, the risk is not zero, and especially if you’re a parent of young kids or live with someone who is severely immunocompromised, you may wish to reduce your risk of potentially bringing COVID-19 back to them. The safest activity is still anything outdoors. If you do decide to have an indoor meal and you want to use an abundance of caution, open all the windows and doors, and try to stay distanced from the individuals who are unvaccinated.

CNN: Would you have unvaccinated children or an immunocompromised person dine indoors with other unvaccinated people?

Wen: No, I wouldn’t. I know this could result in some family tensions, but you have to decide for yourself where you draw your line. I personally would not feel comfortable with my unvaccinated kids dining indoors with other unvaccinated children or adults. And I would not advise people who are severely immunocompromised to do this either. The weather is nice in many parts of the country, and I’d strongly urge those unvaccinated or who have less immune protection to only see one another outdoors.

CNN: Would you say the same about groups of people renting a house together, if several people from different households aren’t vaccinated?

Wen: Yes. It’s very hard for people staying together in the same house to avoid coming into close contact and therefore potentially infecting one another. If everyone is vaccinated except for people in one household, that’s very low risk. But if there are multiple households with unvaccinated individuals, there is a risk of those unvaccinated infecting one another. To get together safely, the unvaccinated should ideally quarantine for a week and then test prior to the group all staying together.

CNN: What about people who are planning to travel? What precautions would you recommend?

Wen: Memorial Day travel often involves many crowds of people who come from different parts of the country. There are still areas in the United States that are hotspots, with the risk of new and more contagious variants. I’d advise that if you are in indoor public places with lots of people gathered, wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated. Those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccinated should double-mask or wear an N95 or KN95 mask. This applies to airports, on airplanes, in train stations, during rest stops, and other crowded, indoor settings.

Also, watch what you’re doing once you get to your destination. Those unvaccinated should particularly be cautious. My kids are not vaccinated, for example, and I wouldn’t bring them to indoor restaurants where there are lots of people, close together, without masks. If they have to come with me to the grocery store or other places with unvaccinated and unmasked people, I’d certainly make sure that they wear masks. In such places, I’d wear a mask too.

CNN: How about a block party or neighborhood get-together?

Wen: These could be fun, and safe! Anything outdoors, I’d feel very comfortable with. I would be fine with my unvaccinated children going without masks to a block party, a picnic in our neighborhood park, or a backyard or porch get-together.

CNN: Does that include the beach or the pool? What if it’s crowded?

Wen: Coronavirus isn’t transmitted through the water, and any outdoor setting is going to be much safer than indoor settings. I’d feel comfortable taking my kids to the beach or an outdoor pool, even if it’s crowded.

CNN: What about a birthday party or wedding where there are some events that are going to be indoors, and I don’t know whether the others are vaccinated?

Wen: This will depend on your comfort level. If you’re fully vaccinated, the risk to you is going to be very low. You could engage in these activities if you choose. Some people will choose to only participate if everyone present is known to be vaccinated; if not, they would participate only in the outdoor components of these activities. You should decide your comfort level and let the host know in advance.

CNN: What if I still want to wear a mask?

Wen: That’s also entirely your choice. The change in mask guidance has been pretty sudden. We’ve been living with masks for 15 months. Some people can’t wait to get rid of their masks, and others still find a lot of comfort in them—and for good reason, because a high-quality mask does protect you, the wearer, from contracting disease.

There are settings in which vaccinated people should still be wearing a mask. There are others where you could, safely, go without a mask, but it’s also entirely reasonable to choose to wear one still.

CNN: There are some people who might be anxious about social interactions over Memorial Day holiday. What’s your advice to them?

Wen: Take things at your own pace. Don’t feel pressured to do something that you’re not ready for yet. Decide what your comfort level is. Maybe you’re comfortable with only seeing those who are fully vaccinated, or only outdoors. That’s OK. Work your way up from a small gathering first. And enjoy! We are finally emerging from the pandemic, and I hope you have a wonderful Memorial Day, whatever activities you choose to engage in.

The post It’s Memorial Day Weekend. What’s safe to do? appeared first on Local News 8 .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
362
Followers
446
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#School Friends#School Children#Neighborhood Children#All My Children#Cnn#Fight For Public Health#Memorial Day Travel#Memorial Day Holiday#Concerts#Emergency#Cancer#Vaccinated People#Adults#Indoor Restaurants#Medical#Unvaccinated Children#Hugs#Dr Leana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthmediaite.com

CNN Medical Analyst Worried New CDC Mask Guidance Is ‘Too Abrupt’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen expressed concern Friday night that the CDC’s new mask guidance is “too abrupt” a step. In an op-ed for the Washington Post Thursday night, Wen brought up her previous criticism of the CDC being “too cautious” before expressing her new concern that the new guidelines about how vaccinated people can shed masks go too far at this point.
Public HealthKTEN.com

Wait, does this mean the pandemic is over for vaccinated people?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday abruptly changed its guidance on masks and social distancing, saying people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 don't have to wear masks indoors, and they don't have to keep their distance from others. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

Vaccinated Americans don't need a mask most of the time, CDC says

Transportation mask mandate stays for now, TSA says. The Biden administration’s transportation mask mandate will stay in place through Sept.13, Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tells CNN, despite new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on wearing masks indoors. The move, some fear, could tee up more...
MinoritiesNPR

What AAPI Heritage Month Means To Dr. Leana Wen

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. To celebrate, we've been checking in with some of our recent guests about what this month means to them. This week, we spoke to someone who almost needs no introduction. She's become a trusted voice for people around the country, as she has calmly and patiently and repeatedly answered our many questions about the coronavirus. We're talking about Dr. Leana Wen. She is a physician and former health commissioner for the city of Baltimore. And she told us that identifying as a member of the AAPI community is new for her.
Public Healthscoopcube.com

Getting COVID-19 After Vaccination Is Extremely Rare, Says CDC!

To combat the pandemic, most countries have opted for a mass vaccination campaign. There are also a variety of vaccines against Covid-19 available. From Pfizer-BioNTech to Moderna to AstraZeneca or even Janssen, many laboratories have decided to develop vaccines in hopes of ending this serious health crisis. As a reminder:...
Minoritiesava360.com

The CDC Officially Declared Racism a ‘Serious Public Health Threat’

This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that racism seriously threatens public health. The move is a major acknowledgment that racism affects people’s health on both large and small scales, and it allows the CDC to allocate funding to help understand and address the issue. To...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Do You Live in a U.S. Opioid OD Hotspot?

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The United States has more than two dozen regional hotspots for opioid overdose deaths, according to researchers who also found a link between fatal overdoses and mental distress. Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee have the highest percentage of opioid overdose...