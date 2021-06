Los Angeles indie creative shop Omelet is bumping up one of its own, promoting Ricardo Diaz to chief digital officer, a new role for the agency. Diaz has been with Omelet since 2016 and is a partner at the agency. His previous role was executive director of digital. In his new role, Diaz will oversee all digital aspects of Omelet’s remit, from the RFP process to creative concepting and launch. The position adds him to the executive leadership team, where he will help guide the direction of the agency. He will continue to be a member of the strategy team, acting in an analytics role for UX research needs, and he will be instrumental in helping lead the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts internally and externally.