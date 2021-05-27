We're So Excited for the Friends Reunion, But Why Did the Beloved Show End in the First Place?
The cast of Friends finally reunited, and our hearts are so full! But it begs the question: Why did such a funny, sparkly show with a cast that was so tight-knit and had such amazing chemistry come to a close in the first place? Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc are clearly all still friends offscreen, and they made (and still make!) a ton of cash. So why did Friends end? The truth is pretty scandal-free and simple: It ran its course.parade.com