We're So Excited for the Friends Reunion, But Why Did the Beloved Show End in the First Place?

The much-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion might have given their fans a reason to rejoice after dropping the first trailer from the show, but on the other hand, it has been suffering from a major case of a buzzkill after revealing that ‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden will be hosting the sitcom. The news that ‘The Late Late Show’ host will be hosting the ‘Friends’ special on HBO later this month has left many on social media displeased mostly because he has no known connection to the popular sitcom, as per TMZ. Friends Reunion Special: From David Beckham to BTS, Here Is Every Star You Will See in the Episode.