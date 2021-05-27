Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

We're So Excited for the Friends Reunion, But Why Did the Beloved Show End in the First Place?

By Jessica Sager
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cast of Friends finally reunited, and our hearts are so full! But it begs the question: Why did such a funny, sparkly show with a cast that was so tight-knit and had such amazing chemistry come to a close in the first place? Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc are clearly all still friends offscreen, and they made (and still make!) a ton of cash. So why did Friends end? The truth is pretty scandal-free and simple: It ran its course.

parade.com
Parade

Parade

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Hbo#Entertainment Weekly#Newsday#Vanity Fair#Friends Aniston#Friends Creators#Funny#Co Creator David Crane#Then Husband Brad Pitt#God#Truth#Beloved
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieskiss951.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
Los Angeles, CAnewsbrig.com

Friends Reunion Special Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Other to Premiere on HBO Max on May 27!

Los Angeles, May 14: Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are coming back for the special, titled “Friends: The Reunion“. It’s Happening! Friends Reunion Special With Original Cast is in the Works for HBO Max Streaming Service.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV Seriescommonsensemedia.org

Friends: The Reunion

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about Friends and its legacy. Why do you think it was so popular during its original run? Why do you think it's still popular today?. Why do you think people want to...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Friends Reunion Sparks Outrage on Social Media, Here’s Why

The much-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion might have given their fans a reason to rejoice after dropping the first trailer from the show, but on the other hand, it has been suffering from a major case of a buzzkill after revealing that ‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden will be hosting the sitcom. The news that ‘The Late Late Show’ host will be hosting the ‘Friends’ special on HBO later this month has left many on social media displeased mostly because he has no known connection to the popular sitcom, as per TMZ. Friends Reunion Special: From David Beckham to BTS, Here Is Every Star You Will See in the Episode.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

The One Where We Meet the 'Friends' Reunion Guest Stars

Alright, it's time to pour yourself a cup of coffee, because the cast of Friends is finally getting back together on TV for a reunion special! It's def taken a while and honestly there were way too many bumps in the road for my liking, but come May 27th, we'll all get to see Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry make their way back to their old haunt and talk about what they've been up to since the series finale in 2004.
TV SeriesTelegraph

Everything we learnt from the Friends Reunion trailer

It’s finally happening! After years of speculation, the Friends cast will be there for us in the mega-bucks reunion special on May 27 at 8pm via Sky One: with each of the six lead actors, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, reportedly receiving between $2.25 and $2.5 million.
TV Seriesalloaadvertiser.com

Friends reunion: Wait is almost over for fans of beloved sitcom

The wait is almost over for Friends fans, with the highly anticipated reunion special set to arrive this week. The beloved TV comedy’s celebrated run ended in May 2004 after 10 seasons and 236 episodes. After years of speculation, the cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc,...
TV ShowsOk Magazine

From 'Friends: The Reunion' to 'A Quiet Place II,' 9 Must-See TV Shows & Movies To Watch This Memorial Day Weekend

Sun is not fun for everyone. When sand, pools and barbecues get to be too much, there will plenty of fare to keep you entertained from a comfy couch in your pajamas while enveloped in air conditioning. And, if you are thinking about taking the plunge and heading back to a movie theater, some big feature films may sway your decision this Memorial Day weekend.