Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Viewpoint: Recalibrating nuclear risk

world-nuclear-news.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is a risky business. We are exposed to an unending cascade of risks, with some deemed “worse” than others, writes John Lindberg of World Nuclear Association. Since the 1970s, a considerable amount of psychological research dedicated to understanding why we often ignore some of the statistically biggest risks (e.g. driving, smoking), whilst fearing some of the smallest (e.g. nuclear power), has concluded that factors such as emotions, mental imagery, and trust, are central to the way we assess risks. Few risks elicit as strong a response as radiation, especially when in connection with nuclear power, largely thanks to its invisibility, links with cancer, and media portrayals.

world-nuclear-news.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Plants#Nuclear Power Plants#Nuclear Radiation#Economic Risk#Economic Power#World Nuclear Association#Nrc#Nuclear Risks#E G Nuclear Power#Surround Nuclear Energy#Specific Risks#Public Perception#Psychological Research#Regulatory Concern Policy#Individual Power Plants#Perspective#Public Concern#Environmental Degradation#Economic Benefits#Risky Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Johnson's low-carbon agenda at risk as Dungeness nuclear plant shuts

Boris Johnson’s green agenda suffered a major blow as technical problems forced one of the country’s last nuclear power plants to close seven years early. French company EDF announced yesterday that it will immediately defuel the Dungeness B site in Kent after the project went offline in 2018 amid a string of difficulties.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Nuclear innovation

Leaders in the nuclear sector yesterday discussed how nuclear energy can contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the fight against climate change during a panel discussion on the side lines of the 12th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM12) being hosted by Chile. They said technological breakthroughs and innovations can extend nuclear energy's contribution to climate action and accelerate strategies to cleaner energy. The discussion was moderated by Kirsty Gogan, managing partner at Lucid Catalyst and a co-founder of Terra Praxis.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Nuclear societies call for COP26 to support nuclear

Over 100 nuclear societies around the globe have called for world leaders to "follow the science" and recognise that nuclear energy output must at least double by 2050 to meet global net-zero targets. The call comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) being held in Glasgow from 1-12 November this year.
Energy IndustryAustralian News

Nuclear power is a stalking horse for gas

The recently appointed Chair of the Climate Change Authority, Origin Energy boss Grant King, has yet again raised the idea that nuclear energy is an important policy option for Australia. This idea has been a staple of rightwing politics for years, in spite of (or rather because of) steadily accumulating...
Energy Industrybiofuelsdigest.com

A Two for One – Biofuels Reduce Carbon for Both Climate and Health

For the last decade, efforts to reduce carbon were simmering on back burners in various pockets of government but have now reached a full boil with legislative proposals and regulatory directives going all in on carbon reductions. The buzzwords we hear in Washington and in many states are that we need to “decarbonize our transportation fuels”. And while I certainly agree with this effort and the immediate role biofuels like ethanol can play, we can do more. Biofuels can also directly protect public health and improve air quality across the nation.
U.S. Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: US to Iran: Mess with IAEA and risk nuclear talks

Monitoring of Iran’s activities by the UN nuclear watchdog as outlined in an agreement recently extended until 24 June must be allowed to continue or risk undermining talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Reuters reported the United States saying yesterday. - Advertisement - “We strongly encourage Iran to avoid...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

National Nuclear Laboratory

NNL, the UK’s national laboratory for nuclear fission, has today launched its new Strategic Plan: This is NNL. With legally binding targets in the UK to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and more than 120 other countries moving towards the same goal, it is "impossible to overestimate the scale of the challenge ahead", NNL said.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Viewpoint: CCIA will make energy transition more equitable

New York’s landmark climate law requires that we rapidly scale up our green economy, while rapidly scaling down the fossil economy. This year, the state Legislature introduced follow-up legislation that funds that decarbonization, while fortifying disadvantaged New Yorkers against both the financial and physical burdens of our destabilizing climate. Having one without the other is a recipe for failure.
EconomyFast Company

4 ways dissent and alternative viewpoints can power growth

Companies often scramble when they find themselves on the receiving end of employee activism. Wayfair employees walked out over the company’s decision to provide furniture to a U.S. government detention center. More than 100,000 Walmart employees signed a petition against the sale of firearms. Starbucks employees pushed back for the right to wear Black Lives Matter clothing.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Nuclear energy and American hegemony

Over the past four years, the European Union, a political entity whose membership largely overlaps with that of NATO, has been importing roughly 40% of its natural gas from the Russian Federation. Such dependency complicated regional responses to Vladimir Putin’s 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula, hindering the ability of Western powers to intervene on part of Ukraine. With this in mind, one would assume that our friends in Europe would be working to wean themselves off reliance on Russian energy. However, some have taken the opposite approach.
Aerospace & DefenseCounter Punch

The Nuclearization of Space

“BACK TO THE FUTURE NASA’S NEW NUCLEAR VISION” was the headline emblazoned on the cover this past month of the leading U.S. aerospace trade publication, Aviation Week & Space Technology. “More than sixty years after the U.S. began serious studies into nuclear propulsion for space travel, NASA is taking the...
Energy Industryjustmeans.com

World Resources Institute and Ørsted How Governments Can Scale up Private Sector Investment in the Renewable Energy Transition

To achieve a net-zero society by 2050 and a world that runs entirely on renewable energy, policymakers, businesses and investors must level up their collaborative efforts and continue to work together with urgency and focus to rapidly scale up global renewable energy capacity. While the green technologies are readily available, and the investments required are manageable – the energy transition is not happening fast enough to limit the worst effects of climate change. Ahead of COP26, this joint paper by World Resources Institute (WRI) and Ørsted lays out policy solutions to help policymakers take concrete actions now to speed up the energy transition.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Environment Safety and Sustainable Engineering conclave

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha School of Engineering organized an e-conclave on Enviorment Safety and Sustainable Engineering on the World Environment Day. Environmental protection, increasingly becoming a matter of global priority paved the way for the introduction of B.E. Degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering at Saveetha School of Engineering which now is growing towards sustainable development.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

5 ways to align debt with climate and development goals

This year's G7 meeting will focus on the global post-pandemic recovery, with a renewed focus on climate action. But climate vulnerable countries have high levels of debt burden – making a sustainable recovery even harder. We outline five ways investing in nature could help to solve the international debt crisis.
Environmentthekashmirimages.com

Impact of Coronavirus on the Environment

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The COVID-19 pandemic has injected fuel in the “eco-awakening” across the globe, new international research has revealed. The research conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit and commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has shown that public interest in and concern for nature rose 16% in five years since 2016. The pandemic gave this concern, dubbed as eco-awakening, a digital push.
Edgartown, MAedgartown-ma.us

Webinar: "Sustainability, Resilience, and Climate Change"

"What’s all this I Hear about Sustainability, Resilience, and Climate Change? Initiatives at the State-Level, National APA, and in the Divisions" Webinar Description: APA National is preparing to launch a specialized Certificate Maintenance (CM) credit, which will focus initially on sustainability and resilience. The Sustainable Communities and the Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy divisions have been working to explore local needs related to sustainability and develop guidance and materials that will be made available through KnowledgeBase. APA has recently released several related guide documents as well. Although some information about APA initiatives has been made available at the chapter and local-planner levels, we believe more outreach and information would be beneficial.
Environmentpreciouskashmir.com

Environmental pollution affecting human life

“Environmental pollution is an incurable disease. It can only be stopped.” This statement by Barry Commoner is showing the dire situation of environmental pollution which is inviting the destruction of mankind. Environmental pollution has become the biggest problem in the world today. Pollution refers to dirt and defects arise in the natural balance. Today, not only the entire human community, but all animals and plants have also come under the grip of pollution. No matter what kind of pollution it is, it is proving to be very harmful for us and our environment. The earth is getting polluted due to pollution and rapidly its balance also gets disturbed. We are living in a polluted world, where air, water, food all things are getting polluted. The most intelligent species on earth, humans are making the most important contribution in causing pollution.