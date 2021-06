I find it oddly strange that all the marching in the streets, burning down of businesses of which many of them are Black-owned, taking over of cities by the real insurrectionists with guns and violence, demanding the defunding of our police protections as the police departments are being burned down along with other government buildings, we are told we have a white supremacist problem in this country. Yet all the violence that is going on in this country is clearly coming from the race-baiting left.