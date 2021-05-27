15 Friends Reunion Moments We Loved—And Two We're Still Wondering About

In 2001, before we had smartphones or even MySpace, I got to attend a taping of Friends. It was season eight, episode five, otherwise known as “The One with Rachel's Date,” when Rachel was newly pregnant and going out with Kash, Joey's Days of Our Lives co-star. I vividly remember every scene—even the music ("Rio" by Duran Duran) that played when the director yelled “moving on!” from a scene. And you better believe I still have the yellow and white hacky sack with the Friends logo that I caught during an audience giveaway.