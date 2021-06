My friends often ask me, as a teacher, if I miss my kids. I don’t. I tell my friends that I don’t and that I’m actually doing quite well not having to go into the classroom, and there’s an awkward pause, usually, when my friends don’t know how to respond. I have written about how part of me is grateful that the Coronavirus, and wonder whether it makes me a bad person that I’ve been doing better than usual. I wonder whether it makes me a ​bad teacher​ that I don’t miss my kids, although I’ll still do my due diligence in calling parents, making assignments, and communicating with kids.