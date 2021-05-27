Cancel
Ja Morant Makes Franchise History in 47-Point Game 2 Performance

By Charlie Desadier
SLAM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, we posed the question, “is Ja really like that?” It seems that Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made the answer clear as day in his 47-point historical game 2 performance against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. At one point in the 2nd quarter, Morant attempted to defy gravity...

www.slamonline.com
NBASB Nation

Ja Morant is proving his stardom on the NBA’s biggest stage

Ja Morant’s second season in the NBA hasn’t been the coronation it was supposed to be. After a tremendous debut that saw the former No. 2 overall pick win Rookie of the Year, Morant stagnated a bit in Year 2. He fought off an early season ankle injury that caused him to miss eight games, and shortly after he got back, his Memphis Grizzlies had to deal with a potential Covid outbreak that put multiple players in the league’s health and safety protocol and caused six games to be postponed.
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Ja Morant's record night not enough for Grizzlies against Jazz in Game 2

Ja Morant’s audacity has no limits, but Rudy Gobert tried to prove otherwise. In the second quarter Wednesday, Gobert blocked a Morant dunk attempt and sent him walking backwards. Morant kept coming, however. He led the Memphis Grizzlies' third-quarter surge by dicing up the Utah Jazz for floaters and layups....
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell praised Ja Morant for record-breaking performance in loss: 'He doesn't quit'

The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 2 to the Utah Jazz, but Ja Morant's impressive performance earned him the respect of his opponents. Morant scored 47 points in the 141-129 loss, which is a postseason record for the Grizzlies. It's also the postseason record for 21-year-olds, as Morant managed to break LeBron James' previous record of 45. After the game, Utah guard Donovan Mitchell called Morant "a hell of a player" and said that he was not surprised by Morant's record-breaking night.
NBAESPN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant downplays 47-point night, earns Utah Jazz's respect

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant cut toward the basket, caught the pass, cocked the ball back in his right hand and soared to the rim early in the second quarter. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert met Morant at the summit and stuffed the dunk attempt, a spectacular block by a big man who is likely soon to collect his third Defensive Player of the Year award.
NBAsobrosnetwork.com

Ja Morant Was Special on an Otherwise Forgettable Night for the Grizzlies

Perspective. It’s all about perspective. I can’t say “if the Grizzlies win one, I’ll be happy” before the series starts and then be angry when they fail to go up 2-0 in the series. The reality is that we all knew that the Utah Jazz would try to come out hot after the shocking upset in Game 1, and they did just that. With a healthy Donovan Mitchell in the lineup, and a Rudy Gobert that wasn’t in foul trouble from the jump, the Jazz came in and shot the lights out of the place. On top of that, the series is getting a little feisty between these two teams. That led to officials trying to really take the reins on the action before it got out of hand. You can’t say the Memphis Grizzlies lost because of the refs, but there were some highly questionable calls on this team late in the game. So, that is going to be an interesting dynamic to watch as this series progresses. Nonetheless, there was a silver lining last night, even after being drummed 141-129. Budding superstar Ja Morant absolutely went off in a gutsy effort to get to 47 points on the night.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAkslsports.com

Five Questions For The Utah Jazz Ahead Of The Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz are headed to the playoffs with the number one seed in the West for the first time in more than two decades. If they were to advance to the Finals, they’d open the championship series in Utah for the first time in franchise history.
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Who Could the Utah Jazz Play in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs?

When the dust settled on Sunday night, only one team remained as the top dog in the NBA. The Utah Jazz. This is the first time in the history of the franchise that the Jazz have finished with the lone best record in the NBA. They have however, tied for the best record multiple times throughout history. They also accomplished another first time feat this year, becoming the first team in the history of the NBA to finish with at least 10-three pointers in every game of the regular season.
NBAWREG

Morant scores 47 in Grizzlies’ Game 2 loss to Jazz; series tied at 1-1

SALT LAKE CITY — Ja Morant added his name to Grizzlies’ franchise lore Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Too bad it came in a loss to the Utah Jazz. Morant scoring a career best 47. Not only the most points ever scored in a playoff game in Grizzlies’ history but the most points scored by any player, ever, to wear a Grizzlies’ uniform. The second year star guard scored 22 in the first half, 25 in the second but major foul trouble and a 22-point first half deficit, too much to overcome as the Jazz even up this best of seven series at a game apiece, 141-129.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...