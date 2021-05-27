Preventing Eviction

Healthier Perth Amboy partners have been meeting weekly to discuss best practices in sharing information around the Moratorium on Evictions in New Jersey. Disinformation is spreading around our city, including the belief that all rent will be forgiven, and the belief that residents do not have to pay rent, even if they can afford to pay. On the other hand, there are many families who desperately cannot pay rent and are continuously threatened of eviction. Healthier Perth Amboy knows that evictions will lead to even more crowded and unsafe housing in Perth Amboy. Therefore, HPA is putting together a four-part series around this subject to be posted on social media and our websites. We are inviting experts to speak during these meetings so the most up-to-date and accurate information is shared. Experts include a representative from Central Jersey Legal Services and a representative from Ironbound Community Corporation in Newark.