Homepage News Items

 18 days ago

CONTACT: Charlotte Burrows: Division Manager of Public Svc’s, 805.381.7338; cburrows@tolibrary.org

Melissa Hurtado, Assistant to the City Manager, 805.449.2117; mhurtado@toaks.org

Summer Reading Club at the Thousand Oaks Library

Unlock the magic of reading at the Thousand Oaks Library! Readers of all ages are invited to sign up and participate in a newly designed virtual Summer Reading Club (SRC) from June 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021. The theme this summer is “Imagine Your Story” and centers around fables, fairytales, folklore, and legends. While many may be staying close to home this summer, readers can go anywhere using their imagination!

The Summer Reading Club will keep the community reading, learning, and feeling inspired. Visit www.tolibrary.org/src or download the Beanstack app to register or update your profile. Earn points and digital badges by logging reading minutes and completing activities. Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Library, reading incentives will be awarded while supplies last.

Participants may earn twenty-five points for every fifteen minutes read or one activity completed. Readers can earn one thousand points and receive a tote bag*, a small prize*, and a virtual ticket into the Grand Prize Opportunity Drawing. For every additional one thousand points earned, readers will receive a bonus virtual ticket into the Grand Prize Opportunity Drawing for a maximum of ten virtual tickets. Multiple opportunity drawing winners will receive a hundred-dollar VISA gift card. Prizes must be picked up at the library between August 1 and August 31, 2021. (*While supplies last.)

For additional fun, the library will release three weekly challenges for all ages. Enter the correct answer for the week’s challenges in your SRC Beanstack account. If your answer is correct, you will be entered into an opportunity drawing for a chance to win that week’s challenge prize.

Summer Reading Club helps prevent the summer slide, in which students lose some of their reading and learning gains from the previous school year. It has been a staple of the library’s children’s programming for many years and while modifications have been made, the library staff is committed to continue the tradition of bringing engaging and creative literacy enrichment to our community.

For more information about programs and services offered through the Thousand Oaks Library, please visit www.tolibrary.org or contact Ask a Librarian at 805-449-2660.

###

Thousand Oaks is the second-largest city in Ventura County, California, United States. It is in the northwestern part of Greater Los Angeles, approximately 40 miles (64 km) from Downtown Los Angeles, and is less than 15 miles (24 km) from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills. It is named after the many oak trees present in the area.

