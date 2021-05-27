Happy Birthday: 10 Little Known Facts About The Mysterious André 3000
One half of the legendary Atlanta rap duo, Outkast, and an innovator in the Hip Hop community, André Benjamin, celebrates another year of life. The artist, also known as André 3000, keeps his life pretty private, with the exception of his newfound talent playing his Mayan double flute. The legendary talent has been spotted in a number of places from the airport to a random subway in New York playing his instrument. Mr. 3 Stacks has never been afraid to try something new in his music, style or way of living.globalgrind.com