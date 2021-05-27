Happy Birthday: 10 Little Known Facts About The Mysterious André 3000

Award-winning artist and actress Mary J. Blige shared the trailer for her new documentary My Life headed to Amazon Prime video on June 25th. The two-minute trailer chronicles her story as one of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Now, Mary J. Blige is inviting fans to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time My Life. She recalls the album being one of her darkest albums documenting a very depressing time in her life. The R&B great shares how writing the album saved her life and many others around the world.