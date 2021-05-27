Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Happy Birthday: 10 Little Known Facts About The Mysterious André 3000

By Sammy Approved
Posted by 
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One half of the legendary Atlanta rap duo, Outkast, and an innovator in the Hip Hop community, André Benjamin, celebrates another year of life. The artist, also known as André 3000, keeps his life pretty private, with the exception of his newfound talent playing his Mayan double flute. The legendary talent has been spotted in a number of places from the airport to a random subway in New York playing his instrument. Mr. 3 Stacks has never been afraid to try something new in his music, style or way of living.

globalgrind.com
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
126
Followers
844
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
André 3000
Person
Prince
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Justin Timberlake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Vegan#Family Life#Film Star#Family Style#Personal Life#Hip Hop#Mayan#Coachella#Atliens#Pop Culture#Mystique#Films#Flute#Gemini#Sleepy Brown#Popular Belief#Fine Wine#Living#Mention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GlobalGrind

Normani Celebrates Her 25th Birthday In This Glamorous Monochromatic Look [Pictures]

Normani celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday (May 31) with a night on the town. The pop star spent her birthday at Craigs, the popular Hollywood restaurant, as fans await her highly-anticipated first solo album. The former Fifth Harmony singer, who has already began rolling out her successful solo career was spotted wearing an all brown leather birthday outfit as she arrived to her fabulous party where she was surprised by a group of her close friends.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
GlobalGrind

Welcoming Motherhood: Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Adopting A Child

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish opened up about her plans to adopt a child in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Haddish spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier when she revealed that she has already began the process of adoption by completing a series of parenting classes. The film star expressed that it is something that is “super important” in her personal life plan, “for a multitude of reasons.” Tiffany Haddish has been vocal about growing up in the foster care system herself. Naturally, this step toward non-traditional motherhood is something that she is looking forward to embracing.
MoviesPosted by
GlobalGrind

Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her Upcoming Documentary ‘My Life’ Headed To Amazon Prime

Award-winning artist and actress Mary J. Blige shared the trailer for her new documentary My Life headed to Amazon Prime video on June 25th. The two-minute trailer chronicles her story as one of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Now, Mary J. Blige is inviting fans to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time My Life. She recalls the album being one of her darkest albums documenting a very depressing time in her life. The R&B great shares how writing the album saved her life and many others around the world.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
GlobalGrind

Metro Marrs Drops Latest Single “Prosper” After Throwing $10K At His High School Graduation

There was a viral video that swarmed the Internet last week of this high school graduate throwing over ten thousand dollars into the crowd of his fellow graduates. Shortly after, he was arrested during the ceremony by the Atlanta Police Department for his seemingly good deed. That high school graduate is 18- year-old Atlanta rapper and songwriter Metro Marrs who is actively bridging the divide between rap and pop music.
FootballPosted by
GlobalGrind

Watch: Laurence Fishburne Will Star In Upcoming Football Film ‘Under The Stadium Lights’

Who doesn’t love a good underdog story? Laurence Fishburne stars in the upcoming film Under The Stadium Lights. Shadow and Act shared an exclusive preview of the film. Fishburne’s new film follows the true story of a small-town high school football team, who beat all the odds to win their state championship. According to Shadow and Act, the official description reads:
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

T-Pain Is Launching His Own Podcast: Nappy Boy Radio

T-Pain has worked with the biggest names in music, so it’s only right his latest venture comes in the form of a podcast, where he can tell stories about the industry, making music, and everything in between. The super producer is introducing his own podcast and video show titled Nappy...
MoviesPosted by
GlobalGrind

Meet Patty Jenkins: Wonder Woman Became The First Superhero Film Directed By A Woman

Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine premiered in Los Angeles on this day in 2017. It became the first superhero film directed by a woman. Patty Jenkins made history as the first woman director of this film and Wonder Woman 1984, which was released more recently in 2020. Jenkins is best known for her work in the Wonder Woman series. She made her feature directorial debut with the 2003 American biographical crime drama film Monster, which she wrote and directed.
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

SZA Opens Up About Her Anxiety Struggles After Attending 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Fans are still on a high from this year’s Billboard Music Awards. There were a number of trending topics surrounding the awards show like Drake being joined by his son Adonis on stage, P!nk accepting her Icon award and SZA’s captivating look and breathtaking performance. What social media doesn’t discuss often is the anxiety that ensues with accepting these awards and performing on stage. With Mental Health Awareness month coming to a close, SZA sheds light on how anxious she feels when it comes to appearances like the Billboard Music Awards.