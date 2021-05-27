Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum celebrating Father’s Day with excursion trains
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. – The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum, in conjunction with North Judson’s Mint Festival, will be hosting excursion trains on Father’s Day weekend. On Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20, families can enjoy train rides on open-air sightseeing or vintage cars. The excursion is round-trip from the Museum depot and travels five miles through the countryside, crossing over the Kankakee River at English Lake, before returning to North Judson.www.abc57.com