Lamb Curry Fried Rice Recipe

Take this devilishly delicious and slightly spicy oven-fried chicken to the beach, on a hike, or to your favorite picnic site. The chicken takes little time to prepare and avoids the mess of deep-frying. Although the pieces do not have the hard crunch of deep-fried chicken, the crust is full of flavor. The breading is subtly spicy, but if you like yours hotter, add an extra pinch of cayenne. First marinate chicken thighs, drumsticks, and breasts in buttermilk and sriracha, then dredge it with breadcrumbs and flour, and finally spray it all over with vegetable oil spray, getting into all the crevices and thoroughly coating the pieces. They go into a hot oven for half an hour and then get a quick turn under the broiler to add a little crispness. Oven-fried chicken keeps in the fridge for two to three days (if it lasts that long). Pack the chicken in your picnic basket and celebrate a new lease on life after so many months of isolation.