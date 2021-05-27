Cancel
Usher: 'Confessions' sequel album coming out this year

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
Derrick
 11 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher has a confession — he's almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album “Confessions." The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated album “Confessions 2” this year. The singer didn’t offer a definitive release date, but he expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.

