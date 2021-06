Fleetwood Community Theatre stages Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” at the pavilion of the Evergreen German Club on June 25, 26 and 27. Based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers and set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938, the musical – which originally opened on Broadway in 1959 and won five Tony Awards and later opened in London in 1961 – tells the story of Maria, a governess to a large family while deciding on whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain Georg vonTrapp who is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy. Opposing the Nazis, they flee Austria. The Sound of Music was adapted as a 1965 film musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. (credit: Wikipedia)