When you are the son of a legend and you end up taking on the same career as your father’s, it is not easy but Ghostface Killah’s song Supreme is ready for the challenge. For the past few years, Supreme has balanced college and his music career, trying to find the perfect balance and make a name for himself. He is now ready to release his new EP Love Jones which is set to hit all DSPs soon. The project is based around relationships with loved ones, and its concept revolves around Supreme’s mending relationship with his father.