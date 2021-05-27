A Guide To Preparing For The Saturn Retrograde

Oooooh boy—everyone’s favorite astrological event is on its way. Are you ready for the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Gemini? To be completely honest, I’m not. Mercury retrograde has a really bad reputation in the world of pop astrology. And a lot of it is warranted! If you’re not familiar with this wild cosmic event, let me give you the scoop, starting with the very basics. A few times yearly, because of the positioning and movement of Earth and Mercury, Mercury looks like it’s going backwards on its track around the sun. This sort of “backward” movement made ancient astrologers freak TF out back in the day, and using their knowledge of human behavior, they discovered a link between this phenomenon and our little lives.