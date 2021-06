In the presence of a transition to a new era of Greenville governance, there wasn’t a sense of loss, but one of achievement — with plenty of optimism mixed it. Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council Meeting was a swearing-in of a new mayor and two new councilmen — a third will be sworn in after a June runoff election — marking a new chapter for the city, and it was also a chance to celebrate six years of service from three of the members.