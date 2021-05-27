Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

8-Hour Nurse Aide Refresher

hawkeyecollege.edu
 8 days ago

This course will help facilitate your re-entry into the long-term care workforce. This is not the complete Nurse Aide course. You will review content and skills to prepare you for the state competency test. Pre-registration required.

www.hawkeyecollege.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Registration#Care#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Proposed incentive program could attract new child care providers to Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo planning department could be tasked with developing an incentive program to attract child care providers. The matter is up for City Council approval Monday. The resolution, proposed by Councilman Jonathan Grieder, would partly help new or expanding child care providers. It would apply to licensed preschools and child care centers, as well as home providers who register with the Iowa Department of Human Services. Grieder previously said he hopes the program would include property tax incentives.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Terrace Hill fence a waste of money

A fence around Terrace Hill is being called an "enhancement"; couldn't be further from the truth. Enhancement should make more attractive, not threatening. Besides, it is a waste of money. The Republicans in Iowa have already built a fence around the entire state. Who in their right mind would want to enter a state that supported the worst president in the history of the U.S.A., has told children don't come here and acted on the COVID pandemic slower than corn grows? Well, go ahead, put your fence up, and be sure to lock the gate so the current resident stays put.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

IC holds off on updating mask regulations until after graduation weekend; CR, Waterloo update immediately in light of new CDC guidelines

The city of Iowa City will wait until after graduation weekend to update its COVID-19 mask mandate. Other area cities, including Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, relaxed their mask guidelines Friday in light of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said Thursday that those who have been fully vaccinated can now go without wearing a protective mask indoors and outdoors in most situations.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

Waterloo Mayor Eases Mask Requirements

With some exceptions, anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear a mask in public places in Waterloo. On Friday, Mayor Quentin Hart declared a new mask mandate with aligns with the updated guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hart's new order abolishes the requirements of the indefinite mask mandate that was previously extended by the city council. Earlier this year, the council gave Mayor Hart the authority to end the mask requirement at his discretion.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 12-15 set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Children 12-15 were recently cleared to get the Pfizer vaccine. Now the Black Hawk County Health Department is hosting a weekend vaccine clinic at the National Cattle Congress, according to a news release. The clinic will accept walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at...
Black Hawk County, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

County health officials work to get COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department and local health care providers are working to give homebound residents COVID-19 vaccines. The county got a list of possible homebound residents from Iowa Medicaid insurance carriers Iowa Total Care and Amerigroup and health care companies, said Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department. Her department then gave those lists to health care providers, who were tasked with contacting homebound residents to schedule vaccinations.