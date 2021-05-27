The Surprising Amount Of Money Miranda Cosgrove Made Per Episode For iCarly

In September 2007, Nickelodeon premiered one of its most popular shows to date, "iCarly." "iCarly" follows three kids making their way to stardom on the internet. Carly Shay, played by Miranda Cosgrove, and Sam Puckett, played by Jennette McCurdy, are a pair of best friends who make people laugh daily with their improv and random antics. Along with the help of their tech-savvy friend, Freddie, played by Nathan Kress, they start a webcast that both grows in popularity and causes a lot of problems. They also enlist the help of Carly's brother Spencer, played by Jerry Trainor, and their friend, Gibby, played by Noah Munck, to keep the hilarity going (via IMDb).