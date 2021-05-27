Hurricane 2021: Florida may not be spared this storm season
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida escaped the record-breaking 2020 storm season without a single hurricane making landfall along its 1,350 miles of coastline. That luck has some scientists particularly worried about the 2021 season, however. Though it’s expected to be a far cry from the record 30 named storms that formed last year, Colorado State University predicts there will be 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes in 2021.www.tribuneledgernews.com