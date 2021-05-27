Cancel
Canton, GA

Cannon Park bench honors the woman who brought 'tiny doors' to Canton

By Staff reports
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new bench in downtown Canton's Cannon Park is dedicated to the person behind the tiny doors around the city. Paula DaSantos was an accomplished teacher at Canton and Hasty elementary schools, and was active in the Trayleetah Garden Club, where she "discovered" the first of several tiny doors that popped up around Canton. She died Sept. 1 at 69, according to her obituary. She is remembered for her dedication to her family and "fierce faith," according to family and friends.

