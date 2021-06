A 10-year veteran and a member of the 2020 NFC East champions, Ryan Kerrigan joins a longtime division rival, the Eagles, who finished in the basement this past season. He’s been a pretty reliable player since entering the league a decade ago. But the times were a changin’ in old D.C. and his future was no longer with the Washington Football Team. But edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan won’t be going far as the unrestricted free agent has latched on to the Philadelphia Eagles (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport) courtesy of a one-year contract.