Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School third term honor rolls

By Susan Guynn, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
 9 days ago

May 27—The following students have been named to the honor roll for the third marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School:. Grade six, first honors: Elijah Ash, Isabella Bahorich, Landon Bliven, Alistair Campos, Jayna Day, Jacob Delbridge, Joshua Gaskill, Miles Ghim, Carson Hamilton, Charles Hart, Jack Kaufhold, Sadie Keller, Ana Lingaraj, Alana Martinez, Alani Martinez, Cara McCathran, Madeline Medrano, Sanchir Molom-Ochir, Veronica Murillo, Donovan Myers, Wanglok Ng,Trinity Randolph,Colin Reed, Thangsuansang Samte, Giovanni Stewart, Raegan Strawn, Caleb Wilson-Brown and MeLani Yutuc.

