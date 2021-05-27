Cancel
Public Health

Masks still required at Hunt County Courthouse

May 27—Anyone entering the Hunt County Courthouse will still be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing. The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county's COVID-19 resolution for another two weeks. But County Judge Bobby Stovall explained the wearing of masks is still mandated at the courthouse even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order May 17 prohibiting the state's local governments, including counties and school districts, from issuing mask mandates as a way of protecting people from COVID-19.

