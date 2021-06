Want to know whether an office tower’s lift system is up to speed? Visit at noon and look for queues. “The biggest problem is lunch break,” says Silvio Napoli, chairman of Swiss elevator manufacturer Schindler. In recent years, more flexible hours (more so post-pandemic) mean that workers trickle in across the morning and head home throughout the evening – but sandwich time hasn’t changed. “Suddenly, come noon, everyone wants to have lunch and if you’re in a building with the wrong lift it’s a disaster,” says Napoli.