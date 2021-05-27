Cancel
UA geologists to 'X-ray' the Andes

By DANIEL STOLTE, Contributing Writer
pinalcentral.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON -- Led by geoscientists at the University of Arizona, an international research team will use data from earthquakes, geology and geochemistry to study, in greater detail than ever before, how mountain ranges are built. Supported by a $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation, the project will shed...

www.pinalcentral.com
