Concerns about holding the Tokyo OIympics continue to surface, but at least one participant is ready to go all in on it. NBCUniversal plans to broadcast 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, and Peacock, among other properties, signaling the intense economic interest in keeping the athletic extravaganza going despite the challenges of holding it amid coronavirus outbreaks in Japan. “We are going to deliver the most comprehensive — and accessible — coverage for any sports event in history,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, in a prepared statement. “The depth and breadth of our broadcasts will be unprecedented, showcasing once-in-a-generation athletes and storylines that will capture the incredible uniqueness of these Games and our times.”