Retiring and riding off into the sunset

By May 27, 2021
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS VALLEY— San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative Foreman Ronnie Spencer hung up his hardhat after approximately 40 years with REC. To make the best of his retirement plan, he retired in early May, ending his 27-year stint as foreman. The Valley native and Monte Vista graduate began his...

