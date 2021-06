Pictured is Norwich track and field athlete, Elijah Craddock, next to the NHS Track and Field record board. Craddock set a new school record in the triple jump Friday, May 7 at the REK Invitational with a leap of 45 feet, 9 inches. Craddock broke the several-decades-old school record with one of his two victories on the day. He shattered the previous record of 44 feet, 4 inches - set by Frank Ault several decades ago - finishing with a leap of 45 feet, 9 inches - nearly one and half feet past the previous mark. (Submitted photo)