Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Meatzza Pizza Chili

By wendy
knuj.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained. In a Dutch oven, cook the beef, sausage, onion, green pepper and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the salsa, beans, pizza sauce, pepperoni, water, chili powder, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil....

knuj.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Chili Pepper#Hot Chili#Food Drink#Chili Sauce#Chili Powder#Hot Sauce#Green Beans#Ground Beef#Meatzza Pizza Chili#Italian#Dutch#Pizza Sauce#Cool Chili#Freeze Chili#Cheese#Sausage#Ingredients#Salsa#Pepperoni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Canadian smoked meat and pork roll poutine are coming to the Jersey Shore

New Jersey has scores of amazing delis — as NJ.com has faithfully reminded you — but how many places in the Garden State are serving Montréal smoked meat sandwiches?. Berg’s Smoked Meat & Poutine, a food truck serving up sandwiches from the Great White North, is coming to Asbury Park this summer with a glutenous menu of meats and French Canadian fries. Berg’s plans to start slinging its sandwich in June.
RecipesQuad Cities Onlines

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Restaurantscstoredecisions.com

Fiesta Lime Chicken Pizza

Godfather’s Pizza is introducing Fiesta Lime Chicken Pizza. This new pizza features Godfather’s Pizza’s proprietary taco sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, jalapeños and both cheddar and mozzarella cheeses served with a lime seasoning packet. Customers can add as much or as little of the lime seasoning as they want. This third-quarter offering is available at participating Godfather’s Pizza Express locations during July, August and September.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Austin Street Pizza

If you’re in the mood for the kind of thick and crunchy pizza slice you’d typically eat out of a box at your ten-year-old nephew’s birthday party, try Austin Street Pizza. This Forest Hills slice shop has a range of solid square slices topped with things like charred pepperoni cups, cremini mushrooms, and truffle cream sauce. They’re crispy on the bottom and doughy in the middle, and each slice costs around $5. You can also stop by this counter-service shop on Austin Street for NY-style pies, calzones, cannoli, and Nutella-stuffed doughnut holes.
Elkhart, INWNDU

I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the Michiana area and love Mac and Cheese, then you are in luck. Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart. Customers have the option of building their own mac and cheese bowl, or grilled...
Food & Drinksmystar106.com

DiGiorno Releases Pizza Merch

DiGiorno has a new line of merchandise for pizza lovers. The collection includes joggers and hoodies in a pepperoni pizza print, t-shirts, socks, hats, tumblers, clocks and more. There is also an 80-dollar croissant crust pizza floor pillow that’s 30 inches in diameter. The frozen pizza brand will sell the...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Wilkes-barre, PAWNEP-TV 16

Vegan Pizza

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you are looking for meatless and vegan options for your lunch or dinner, Eden Vegan Cafe has some terrific options. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by to learn how they create their delicous Lindsay Pizza with fresh spinach leaves, grilled chicken, and vegan mozzarella cheese on an Italian seasoned crust. They also prepared the Amanda Wrap which consists of baked tofu,chick peas,avacado,mushrooms,spring mix, french dressing and a wrap.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Almond Flour Pizza Crust

Enjoying pizza can prove a challenge for those on gluten-free, low-carb, or keto diets. But with this easy recipe for almond flour pizza crust, anyone can enjoy a slice of pizza with their favorite toppings. Making an almond flour pizza crust isn't as simple as just replacing all-purpose flour with...
Recipessuebeehomemaker.com

Homemade French Bread Pizza

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share a commission. My Homemade French Bread Pizza uses French bread as a perfect base, pizza sauce from scratch, and any combination of ingredients for toppings. This delicious pizza can be made semi-homemade and you’re sure to have your guests coming back for more!
Restaurantscleancuisine.com

Barbeque Pizza

If you love barbeque pizza, but have never made it from scratch, you simply have to try this recipe! And while Homemade Barbeque Pizza might not be considered a quick meal, I promise it’s totally worth it!. While somewhat time consuming, as far as culinary skills go, making pizza from...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Pizza Parlor

As you may have already guessed, The Pizza Parlor does, in fact, serve pizza. However, the kitchen’s updated takes on Italian-American food go way beyond classic pies. There is the staple Grandma pie, and like my own dear grandmother, you mostly know what to expect: a consistent, reliable square, with the expected toppings of fresh mozz and red sauce. However, throw some vodka in the mix (vodka sauce for the pizza but maybe a Screwdriver for Nana), and you’ve got the Pizza Parlor’s “Drunken Grandma,” a memorable standout at any christening or baptism - or is that just my family? My personal favorite is the Notorious F.I.G, which is essentially what would happen if I took the rich mozzarella, ricotta, prosciutto, and juicy figs on a charcuterie board, drizzled it all with agave nectar, and swapped out the platter for a delicate crust.
Food & Drinkspeanutblossom.com

How to Bake Pizza Dough

If you took the time to make a homemade pizza dough in your bread maker, you want to learn how to bake it perfectly. This post covers which tool bakes better: a pizza stone vs. a pizza pan and everything else you need to know to get that perfect pizza.
Grand Rapids, MIgrmag.com

Homemade pizza recipe

With a background as a pastry chef and baker, (she studied at the French Pastry School in Chicago) Melina Sinigos likes to experiment in the kitchen. “I enjoy the chemistry and the art of pastry.”. One of her most recent kitchen experiments has been perfecting her focaccia pizza dough recipe....
Food & DrinksKankakee Daily Journal

My great pizza challenge

There are some who consider pizza the perfect food. It has complex carbohydrates, vegetables, dairy and protein. OK, maybe “perfect” is stretching it a bit, but I remember when pizza was something you shouldn’t eat too much of because it might spoil your dinner. Now it is dinner. Millions of...
RecipesVermilion Standard

Cook this: Hatch chili and Cotija corn bread from Mother Grains

Our cookbook of the week is Mother Grains: Recipes for the Grain Revolution by Roxana Jullapat. Over the next two days, we’ll feature another recipe from the book and an interview with the author. To try another recipe from the book, check out: Baked buckwheat pancake with berry compote. Roxana...
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Food & Drinksfreshlyhomecooked.com

Deep Dish Pan Pizza

Cheesy homemade pizza baked in a deep baking dish to create an easy deep dish pizza. It makes a great delicious alternative to a classic pizza for an easy homemade pizza night. Baking the pizza dough in a baking dish makes the pizza dough more fluffy. Covered with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings, this easy homemade deep dish pizza is perfect for pizza night.