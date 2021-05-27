Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

UK Royal Family 'gobsmacked' about Prince Harry's Apple TV+ series

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Royal Family are reportedly "gobsmacked" about some of the content and comments in Price Harry's new Apple TV+ series "The Me You Can't See." "The Me You Can't See," produced by Price Harry and Oprah Winfrey, is a series that focuses on conversations about mental health. According to The Daily Mail, The Queen signed off on Price Harry's appearance in the series, but didn't have any idea that he wound accuse the Royal Family of "total neglect."

appleinsider.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Insider#British Royal Family#Uk#Television Series#Tv Series#The Daily Mail#The Royal Family Of#The U K Apple#Appleinsider Daily#Uk#Buckingham Palace#Media#Moments#Appleinsider Daily#Play Homekit Insider#Insiders#Play Appleinsider#Troubled Life#Mental Health Series#Average Viewership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry’s relationship with royal family ‘hanging by a thread’, says report

Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family was reportedly “hanging by a thread” after new revelations emerged from his mental health documentary series, which premiered on Friday.The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about how his mother, Princess Diana’s death impacted his mental health and described how the monarchy failed to support him and his wife, Meghan Markle, when they were still serving as members of the family.The series, titled The Me You Can’t See, was executively produced by Harry and Oprah Winfrey, and aims to create space for difficult conversations around mental health to be had.The duke opened up...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince William Reportedly "Can't Comprehend" Why Prince Harry Keeps Throwing the Royal Family "Under the Bus"

Prince William and Prince Harry have a complicated relationship, to say the least. The brothers haven't been on good terms for years and it's only getting worse. Harry and Meghan Markle showed in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they're not going to stay silent about the treatment they received from the royal family. Harry is opening up even more in his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, and his family is not pleased.
Mental Healththegirlsun.com

'He's just slagging off his family!' Prince Harry condemned for TV outbursts

Royal expert Charlie Rae argued the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was no longer the same man he used to be. While speaking on TalkRadio with Kevin O’Sullivan, Mr Rae argued the Duke was using the conversations on his mental health as an opportunity to slag off the Royal Family. This comes after the Duke made comments in the Apple TV + show, saying families often feel shame for failing loved ones with mental health problems.
CelebritiesIn Style

Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly "Deeply Upset" with Harry's Latest Comments About the Royal Family

Two months after opening up about his private family drama during a tell-all interview with Oprah, Prince Harry shared even more intimate details about his former life as a royal in his AppleTV+ show The Me You Can't See. Throughout the series, Harry did not hold back when it came to discussing his unconventional upbringing, and how he plans to raise his children much differently.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Prince William Looks Concerned & Angry In First Photos Since Prince Harry Dropped Royal Family 'Truth Bombs'

Prince William doesn't seem happy about his little brother spilling all the royal tea to Oprah Winfrey. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge was photographed for the first time since Prince Harry spoke about his own drug and alcohol use which he claimed he used as a crutch after their mother Princess Diana's death because he had no one in the family to talk to.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Revelations Have Caused 'Long Term' Damage For The Royal Family, Notes Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking accusations against the royal institution could bring down the family forever, royal expert Katie Nicholl believes. "The damage really has been long term," Nicholl stated during her appearance on the British documentary Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years. "I think they went in knowing it was going to be very difficult for the Royal Family to have any sort of comeback."