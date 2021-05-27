The Real Delaware County Is Nothing Like Mare of Easttown

It takes only two episodes for HBO’s ambitious Mare of Easttown to tick off virtually every hardship associated with the quirky, underdog, salt-of-the-earth people of Delaware County, Pennsylvania. That bingo card from hell includes, among other miseries, substance abuse, untreated mental illness, teen pregnancy, violence, cramped rowhomes, dead-end jobs, and Roman Catholicism. Strangely, this plot-driven and escapist police procedural is mired in a grittiness that would typically kill the fun. And yet that authenticity has become the main appeal of the show, drawing rightful praise and even a parody on Saturday Night Live.