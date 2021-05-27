Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, PA

The Real Delaware County Is Nothing Like Mare of Easttown

By Robert Repino
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes only two episodes for HBO’s ambitious Mare of Easttown to tick off virtually every hardship associated with the quirky, underdog, salt-of-the-earth people of Delaware County, Pennsylvania. That bingo card from hell includes, among other miseries, substance abuse, untreated mental illness, teen pregnancy, violence, cramped rowhomes, dead-end jobs, and Roman Catholicism. Strangely, this plot-driven and escapist police procedural is mired in a grittiness that would typically kill the fun. And yet that authenticity has become the main appeal of the show, drawing rightful praise and even a parody on Saturday Night Live.

slate.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County, PA
Entertainment
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Easttown Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Conservative Politics#Sex Education#County Police#State Police#Hbo#Roman Catholicism#Christians#Mare Of Easttown#Republicans#Democratic#The Philadelphia Inquirer#March For Life#Fictional Easttown#Small Town Pennsylvania#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Classic Delco#Saturday Night Live#Dr King#Monsignor Bonner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Delaware County Medical Examiner retiring after 19 years

After more than 19 years, Dr. Frederic Hellman will be leaving his role as Delaware County Medical Examiner this week. The announcement came Wednesday at the Delaware County Council meeting as a resolution not appearing on the agenda and sandwiched between approval of the minutes from the last meeting and the final reading and approval of an ordinance to create a Board of Managers of Juvenile Detention.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Co-owner of several Pa. nursing homes pleads no contest to recklessly endangering residents of Delaware County facility

The ex-manager of a nursing home in Darby has pleaded no contest to recklessly endangering three residents who died after the facility slashed staffing while he was in charge, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday. Shapiro also reached an agreement with the home’s majority owner, Charles-Edouard Gros, of New...
West Whiteland Township, PAPhoenixville News

New sinkhole develops near Chester County Library

WEST WHITELAND — A large sinkhole has developed at the Mariner East 2 Pipeline construction site near the Chester County Library. At 4:30 a.m. Friday, neighbors in the nearby Meadowbrook Manor development awoke to bright lights, excavators and cement trucks. The sinkhole approximately 23’ long, 10’ wide and 6’ deep...
Delaware StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Traffic Alert: I-95 Lane Closures Next Week in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under six separate improvement projects, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedule and locations are:. Philadelphia:. Monday,...
Posted by
DELCO.Today

Delaware County’s New COVID-19 Cases Jump Up Above 100 on Wednesday

One new COVID-19-related death from Upper Darby Township was reported Wednesday, June 2, according to the Chester County Health Department. The health department is reporting a total of 1,447 COVID-19-related deaths in Delaware County. Of those, 838 were in long-term care facilities and personal care homes. COVID-19 fatalities have been...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Top 10 Best Diners in Chester County, Ranked for 2021

Image via Wimpy & Dee's Diner. 5051 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook PA. If you’re looking for a comfortable place to eat, these diners have you covered. Familiar waiters, hot coffee, and comfort food make them a great place for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Chester County, Pennsylvania is home to delicious local diners, and we have listed our ten favorites that would be great for your next meal out.
TV Seriesjusticenewsflash.com

‘Mare of Easttown’ finale: Questions – like who killed Erin McMenamin? – the last episode needs to answer

The much-anticipated series finale of “Mare of Easttown” arrives Sunday concluding six weeks of murder-mystery intrigue and drama. Filmed in Chester County, Delaware County and Philadelphia and set in a fictionalized version of Easttown, Chester County, the HBO series has followed Detective Mare Sheehan as she seeks to solve a murder and two missing persons cases while navigating many family struggles and dual love interests in her personal life.
Bucks County, PANBC Philadelphia

Bear Wandering Through Bucks County Neighborhoods Caught

A black bear roaming through the woods and backyards in Bucks County over the past few days has been caught. The wayward bear was caught in a trap and turned over to game wardens, Falls Township Police Department Chief Nelson Whitney told NBC10 Wednesday morning. “It’s a relatively young bear...
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Wolf pardons former Havertown ophthalmologist for pot arrest

A former Delaware County ophthalmologist was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf last week after serving time for growing marijuana plants in his home as a medical treatment for his dying wife. Paul Ezell, 65, pleaded guilty in 2014 after Haverford police raided his Brookline home on suspicion he was running...