Masks optional at Volusia County high school graduations
Face coverings will be optional for graduates, guests and staff at Volusia County's high school graduations and rehearsals, the district announced Thursday. School Board members wondered at their meeting Tuesday whether there were plans to adjust the mask requirements as more and more restrictions are lifted during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision not to require masks follow's the county's lead, which no longer requires masks at the Ocean Center.www.news-journalonline.com