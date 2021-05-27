Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Peek Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's West Village Bachelor Pad

By Guest of A Guest
Guestofaguest.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, we're sorry to say it ladies but it appears that Leonardo DiCaprio is ditching his New York apartment and doubling down on life in LA. Just days after spending $7.1 million to buy fellow actor Jesse Ferguson's Los Feliz area home, Leo has put his West Village bachelor pad on the market for a pricy $8.5 million. Located in the Delos building at 66 East 11th Street, the full-floor loft features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings and 42-foot windows.

guestofaguest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Village#Bachelor Pad#Peek#Streeteasy#Home#Ladies#11 Foot Ceilings#Los Feliz#La#42 Foot Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Biden's foreign trip is so unique and so important

(CNN) — Joe Biden's first foreign trip as President comes at a unique moment. No US President has ever left the nation's shores with democratic values under attack as broadly and systemically at home as they are abroad. This extraordinary reality will complicate his mission to purge the trauma of the Donald Trump era and convince both foes and friends that the US is reclaiming its global leadership role for good.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Company officially nixes Keystone XL pipeline

The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline announced on Wednesday that it's officially scrapping the project after President Biden nixed a border-crossing permit for it. A statement from TC Energy said that after "a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, it has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project."
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Court outlaws Kremlin critic Navalny’s network in pre-election knockout

A Russian court on Wednesday outlawed groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after declaring them “extremist”, a move that bans his allies from elections and will further strain U.S.-Russia ties before a closely watched summit. President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are due to hold talks...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden revokes Trump's attempted ban of TikTok

President Joe Biden has reversed executive orders from former President Donald Trump that tried to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Mr. Biden replaced the failed ban with a new executive order calling for a government review of foreign-owned apps, and whether they pose any security risks. The White...