Peek Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's West Village Bachelor Pad
Well, we're sorry to say it ladies but it appears that Leonardo DiCaprio is ditching his New York apartment and doubling down on life in LA. Just days after spending $7.1 million to buy fellow actor Jesse Ferguson's Los Feliz area home, Leo has put his West Village bachelor pad on the market for a pricy $8.5 million. Located in the Delos building at 66 East 11th Street, the full-floor loft features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings and 42-foot windows.guestofaguest.com