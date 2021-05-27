Cancel
Virginia city reaches agreement to go back to being a town

By The Associated Press
MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- One Virginia city has reached an agreement to go back to being a town.

The city of Martinsville, located on Virginia's border with North Carolina, has reached an agreement with Henry County to revert to a town within the county.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports that the City Council and Henry County supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding during a joint meeting Wednesday night. The agreement is not legally binding, but does express in writing a willingness of both groups to proceed.

The city wants to revert as of July 1, 2022, but the county wants it to happen a year later. Both parties agreed to allow the state’s Commission on Local Governments to pick the date.

The reversion process combines the two school systems, courts, and constitutional offices and makes them the responsibility of the county. Other services and functions will continue to be negotiated and determined as the process advances.

Martinsville will continue to own and provide utility services, public safety and the MINET broadband service.

Martinsville city officials have said reverting to town status will provide financial savings.

