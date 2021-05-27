Cancel
Movies

Fuller House's Elias Harger Stars In Exclusive Clip From New Movie 'Felix & The Hidden Treasure'

justjaredjr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an exclusive clip debut from the new, animated feature Felix and the Hidden Treasure!. The brand new movie stars Elias Harger in the title role, and in the clip, he shares his plan to go find the hidden treasure. Here’s a synopsis: Twelve-year-old Felix sets off to find...

www.justjaredjr.com
Person
Elias Harger
Movie Stars, New World, Cat, Clip, Will Fuller, Adventure, Fun House, Fuller House, The Hidden Treasure, Directv, Twelve Year Old Felix, Exclusive, Feature, Discover, Brand, June 29th, Today
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Lindsay Lohan starring in new movie for Netflix

May 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced a new movie starring Lindsay Lohan on their social media Monday. It will be the 34-year-old actor's first movie with Netflix. The streaming service described the movie as a romantic comedy. Lohan would play an engaged, spoiled hotel heiress. When she gets amnesia after a skiing accident, a blue-collar lodge owner and his daughter take care of her.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from FINAL STOP

A Uride driver finds himself caught in the middle of mounting home life pressures and the vicious cycle of abuse in Final Stop. Directed by Jeffrey J. Moore, Final Stop is coming to VOD on June 1st, and we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Exclusive Clip from FUNHOUSE Features a Fight for Survival

Unwitting contestants on a reality show are forced to fight for their survival in Funhouse, and with the new horror film coming to theaters and On Demand on May 28th from Magnet Releasing, we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!. Written and directed by...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive clip from Surge starring Ben Whishaw

Thanks to Vertigo, we have an exclusive clip from Surge, the new thriller from first-time feature director Aneil Kaira and starring Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns, No Time To Die). Check it out here ahead of the film’s release in the UK and Ireland this Friday…. Joseph (Ben Whishaw) is...
TV SeriesGizmodo

Jurassic World's Blue Is Back in an Exclusive Clip From Camp Cretaceous

The third season of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now on Netflix and we’re celebrating with an exclusive clip showing the return of a fan favorite from the franchise. Ian Malcolm? Owen Grady? John Hammond back from the dead? No, none of those. We’re talking about Blue the Raptor.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star's new movie dubbed "electrifying" in rave first reviews

Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new movie out titled In the Heights. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians' John M Chu and based on Miranda's hit musical of the same name, this one chronicles the fortunes of a New York City bodega owner who saves up in the hope of creating something better for himself.
TV SeriesComicBook

Madagascar: A Little Wild - Eric Stonestreet Guest Stars in New Season 3 Clip (Exclusive)

Season 3 of Madagascar: A Little Wild officially debuted on Peacock and Hulu on Thursday, showcasing new adventures for the pint-sized versions of the beloved DreamWorks characters. The season features a number of new surprises and guest stars across its seven episodes — and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at one of them. An exclusive clip, which you can check out below, showcases Harley Horns, an actor who befriends Alex (Tucker Chandler) when both of them are working on a project together. Harley is voiced by none other than Eric Stonestreet, who is best known for his roles on Modern Family and both The Secret Life of Pets films.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Exclusive: Get to Know a Sibling Duo from Season 2 of LEGO MASTERS in New Clip

I am so excited for Season 2 of LEGO Masters on Fox. It’s one of my favorite competition shows, and I’m excited to see all of the amazing builds that this season will bring. To help us get hyped and get to know some of the personalities for this season, Fox has provided us with an exclusive clip from the premiere that introduces us a little to the sibling duo of Bryan and Lauren from Laguna Beach. Of course, we also get to see host Will Arnett interact with the team as they create this special promo for the show. It’s a lot of fun and I cannot wait to see them in LEGO building action.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive “DEADLY ILLUSIONS” clip brings the crazy

Life dangerously imitates fiction in the upcoming psychochiller. Dark Star Pictures will release DEADLY ILLUSIONS June 1 on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango Now, YouTube, Dish Network and through local cable providers. Written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James, it stars Kristin Davis, Greer Grammer, Dermot Mulroney and Shanola Hampton. The synopsis: “Bestselling female novelist Mary Morrison [Davis], suffering from writer’s block, hires innocent yet beautiful caregiver Grace [Grammer] to watch over her children as she dangerously indulges into the fantasies of her new best seller. Everything changes when Mary becomes spellbound by Grace, who soon becomes her muse. As their relationship blossoms, the line between the life she’s writing and the one she’s living becomes blurred.”
TV SeriesComicBook

The Loud House: Paul Scheer Guest Stars as a Goofy Pizzeria Manager in Exclusive Clip

The Loud House is set to air a new episode on Nickelodeon tomorrow, May 28th, and when "Grub Snub" does premiere, it will feature a familiar voice in the form of none other than Paul Scheer. He provides the voice for Gus, the manager of a local pizzeria/arcade that seems constantly willing to go the extra mile to make the kids feel right at home. Ahead of the episode's debut, Nickelodeon has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive clip showcasing Scheer as Gus going absolutely all-out to provide for the regular cast of characters.
MoviesComing Soon!

Exclusive Flashback Clip: Lionsgate’s Thriller is Out Next Week

Lionsgate’s mind-bending thriller Flashback is set to release in theaters and everywhere films are rented on June 4 with a Blu-ray and digital release following June 8. The film stars Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Maika Monroe (It Follows), and Hannah Gross (Joker). ComingSoon is excited to debut a new clip from the movie, which stars O’Brien as Fred, who journeys into his past in the Christopher MacBride directed film.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Kung Fu’: Nicky Confronts Pei-Ling in an Exclusive Clip From “Guidance”

After a short break, The CW’s new hit series Kung Fu is back tonight with a brand new episode, titled “Guidance.” And still reeling from the epic beatdown — and epic twist info — Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) received last episode, it’s natural that she’d seek some help. Only, as you can see in Decider’s exclusive clip from the hour, for the first time ever she may not want to hear from her shifu, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai).
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Henry Cavill To Star in New ‘Highlander’ Movie

If there’s anything we’ve learned there can only be one… unless you’re talking about Highander sequels and reboots. The 1986 movie starring Christopher Lambert (as a person that talks kind of), Sean Connery (as the most Scottish Spaniard in cinema), and Clancy Brown (as The Kurgan) as quasi-immortal beings fighting for dominance has become a cult classic. I’m sure all of us reading this have made a joke using its famous tagline. It spawned four questionable sequels (especially that last one) and three separate tv series.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

New Loki Featurette Teases Mix of Genres, and Mischievous Things

New Loki Featurette Teases Mix of Genres, and Mischievous Things. Marvel Studios has dropped a brand new featurette for Loki. The footage shows plenty of behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming series, which will reunite Tom Hiddleston with Owen Wilson for the first time since Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris. Unlike in that 2011 movie, this time it will be Hiddleston’s character who will travel in time, while Wilson will have to restrain him from doing any harm. As Loki director and executive producer Kate Herron says in the video, the show will mix genres to show Loki’s mischievous side better. The clip also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the Time Variance Agency judge called Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. She briefly explains what the TVA is about before Hiddleston teases what the fans should expect from the third live-action series produced by Marvel Studios.
MoviesComicBook

Paw Patrol: The Movie Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for PAW Patrol: The Movie. The film, which will open in theaters on August 20th, was first announced back in February 2020, is a feature-length version of the hit children's television series, PAW Patrol. The series centers around a group of talking dogs who use specialized equipment to solve crimes and avert disasters in a small town. PAW Patrol: The Movie will be their biggest adventure yet and will see the heroic pups gain help from a new ally as well as be equipped with all new gear. The animated film is directed by Cal Brunker with a screenplay by Billy Frolick, Cal Brunker, and Bob Barlen.