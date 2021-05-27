Fuller House's Elias Harger Stars In Exclusive Clip From New Movie 'Felix & The Hidden Treasure'

I am so excited for Season 2 of LEGO Masters on Fox. It’s one of my favorite competition shows, and I’m excited to see all of the amazing builds that this season will bring. To help us get hyped and get to know some of the personalities for this season, Fox has provided us with an exclusive clip from the premiere that introduces us a little to the sibling duo of Bryan and Lauren from Laguna Beach. Of course, we also get to see host Will Arnett interact with the team as they create this special promo for the show. It’s a lot of fun and I cannot wait to see them in LEGO building action.