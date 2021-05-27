Fuller House's Elias Harger Stars In Exclusive Clip From New Movie 'Felix & The Hidden Treasure'

Life dangerously imitates fiction in the upcoming psychochiller. Dark Star Pictures will release DEADLY ILLUSIONS June 1 on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango Now, YouTube, Dish Network and through local cable providers. Written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James, it stars Kristin Davis, Greer Grammer, Dermot Mulroney and Shanola Hampton. The synopsis: “Bestselling female novelist Mary Morrison [Davis], suffering from writer’s block, hires innocent yet beautiful caregiver Grace [Grammer] to watch over her children as she dangerously indulges into the fantasies of her new best seller. Everything changes when Mary becomes spellbound by Grace, who soon becomes her muse. As their relationship blossoms, the line between the life she’s writing and the one she’s living becomes blurred.”