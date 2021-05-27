Here's How to Deal With Skin Irritation From Your Fitness Tracker

It’s probably safe to say that most of us shower with the same basic goal in mind: to get clean. At some point when lathering up, you may have wondered how often you should change your washcloth. And you may ask yourself whether it’s sanitary to use one cloth for several days on end (or weeks—no judgment!). There is no single study that definitively answers these questions, but experts can offer some guidance about washcloth best practices based on what we know about bacteria, fungi, and mold growth, according to Philip Tierno, Ph.D., clinical professor of microbiology and pathology at NYU Langone Health. “There have been studies done on towels, sponges, and loofahs, so it’s very similar,” he tells SELF. Now that you can’t stop thinking about that balled-up rag in the corner of your tub, we’ll answer how often you should change your washcloth.