Commemoration ceremonies make Memorial Day even more meaningful

National Flag Day will be celebrated on June 14th as a day to honor the American flag. On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress proposed that the United States have a national flag instead of the British Union Jack. The resolution read: Resolved, that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field representing a new constellation. Then on June 14, 1877, the flag was flown from every government building in honor of the centennial of the adoption of a national flag. The first official Flag Day was observed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1893 with New York proclaiming June 14th as Flag Day 1897. Inspired by these three decades of state and local celebrations, Flag Day - the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777 - was officially established by the Proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Flag Day was celebrated in various communities for years after Wilson’s proclamation until August 3rd, 1949 when President Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14th of each year as National Flag Day. The colors of the flag gained specific meaning when the Great Seal was developed in 1782. Charles Thompson, Secretary of the Continental Congress, reporting to Congress on the Seal, stated: “The colors of the pales (the vertical stripes) are those used in the flag of the United States of America; White signifies purity and innocence, Red, hardiness & valor, and Blue, the color of the Chief (the broad band above the stripes) signifies vigilance, perseverance & justice.”