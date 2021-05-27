Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Game, Set, Match! This New Sporty-Chic Collection Is Perfect Both On & Off The Court

By Christie Grimm
Guestofaguest.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to serve up some serious style on the tennis court this summer?. Cult favorite swimwear brand Marysia has just released their first sport collection – a sustainably-made and size inclusive line of athletic-inspired dresses and separates so chic they're guaranteed to have you be the talk of the club!

guestofaguest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Tennis Court#Swimming#Black Shorts#Go Game#Collection#Style#Dresses#Bike Shorts#Athletic Tops#Second Skin Leggings#Fabric#Bright Tennis Whites#City Cool Girl#Brand#Line#Sweat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Mix and match swim collection

All the pieces of Tickled Teal’s Mix and match swim collection are so pretty and affordable. This post contains affiliate links.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Peachy Den Updates Its Matching Sets With New Colorways

Following its summer-ready drop, cult-loved label Peachy Den has now introduced new iterations of its popular ’90s-style sets and jumpsuits. The Celeste – a cardigan and trouser ensemble – is updated in bold pink “Flamingo” and “Smokey Grey.” Meanwhile, the straight-legged Slinkys pant arrives in a smooth velvet material dressed in “Apple Green” and “Rose Pink.” The Kernel, a stretchy short-sleeved jumpsuit complete with pockets at the chest, is available in “Rose Pink Velvet” and “Dusk Blue.”
ApparelByrdie

15 Chic All-White Outfits for All Your Summer Adventures

The no-white-after-Labor-Day rule has never made much sense to us—who would actually say no to a white cashmere winter ensemble? But regardless of the fact that the bright neutral looks amazing all year long, we can't deny what a perfect match it is for summer, especially with the free feeling the season brings. It’s time to get reacquainted with one of the most precarious yet irresistibly chic fashion equations: the all-white outfit.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Twinning is winning: M&S x Ghost’s new matching mini-me collection and the other brands to know

While the idea of matching outfits with your parents as a kid may not have been your favourite idea, celebrities are proving that the mini-me look can actually look pretty chic. Whether it's Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s matching floral caftan dresses for Mother’s Day or Chrissy Teigen twinning with her daughter Luna while on holiday, the mother-daughter dressing trend seems to be increasing in popularity on Instagram. But it’s not just a new social media thing – in fact, in 2012, a number of designers, including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Lanvin dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by reimagining their...
Apparelinvenglobal.com

Perfect for anywhere: Team Liquid's Heritage collection

Since I was a young nerd scouring the forums of TeamLiquid.net, I always found the branding of the organization to be very impressive. The elegant blue-and-white aesthetic paired with the famous Lord of the Rings inspired horse—I always thought their branding could stand on its own. That it could stand toe-to-toe with that of any other young fashion brand.
ApparelPopSugar

Bike Shorts Aren't Just For Biking: An Official Style Guide to the Sporty-Chic Trend

Bike shorts are the warm-weather alternative to leggings — the same stretch and comfort, just cut above the knee for summer. But where bike shorts differ from their full-length counterpart is in versatility. While it's challenging to make leggings work for, well, any occasion beyond exercising, bike shorts can be transformed with some clever styling into the centerpiece of a fashionable — even formal — look.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Oversized Casual Midweight Zip-Up Hoodie

Esstive is an essential activewear with a collection of coveted sweatshirts and pants for women, that are great for active lifestyle, casual wear, or as a simple comfy base layer. The essence of our line comes from our passion and love for fashion focusing on quality, and ensuring the best fit and comfort.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

25 Madewell Pieces That Will Definitely Become Wardrobe Staples

The thing Madewell does best is design really great wardrobe staples. While its selection does include its fair share of trend pieces and more of-the-moment silhouettes, its perennial staples are easily some of the best pieces it has (and the most popular). There are so many things the retailer gets right, such as its everyday shoes and classic bags, but above all, its summer selection is really hitting the mark lately.
Apparelcoveteur.com

Further Proof a White Tank Is the Summer Style Must-Have

One of the fashion industry's favorite pastimes is reinterpreting subversive items, stamping them with a cool factor that may seem counterintuitive to those watching from afar but later catches on. May we draw your attention to low-rise jeans? Dad sandals? CROCS? Though all are worthy of examination, today's subject is men's undershirts. Its connotation throughout prior coverage in film and photography is not often one thought of as chic, nor is its wearer—anyone else having Sopranos flashbacks? Yet today's juggernauts of style have embraced the menswear staple by dressing it up with elevated separates. So naturally, our entire mindset has shifted.
Apparelwebzworks.com

Western Wear For Women in SlumberJill – Hot Summer Collections

Summer is around the corner and it’s the time to check your wardrobe for super soft and breathable Western Wear For Women that not only add comfort for this summer but also add a trendy touch to your look!. So, without further ado, let’s find out some top/shorts set collections...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sneaker-Like Comfort Dress Shoes

The John Candor shoes are a multifunctional fashion footwear style designed to deliver exceptional versatility and comfort for modern wearers to appreciate. The shoes are characterized by their formal style that makes them well-suited for everyday wear to the office, but also hide a decidedly comfort-focused design within that will prevent them from causing premature fatigue. The shoes are paired with an orthotic insole that has antibacterial properties, and have full-grain or top-grain leather for the uppers as well as the insoles and the interior.
ApparelPGA Tour

Gifts to Wear

The Swing Shift caresses the skin with the finest beechwood fiber in 2 Undr’s signature Modal fabric. The original Nike Air Max 90 was renowned for its clean lines and timeless style. The Nike Air Max 90 G stays true to the OG icon with a few updates made for golf, like integrated traction and a thin overlay that helps keep out water.
ShoppingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Gymshark Just Launched Its Only Sale of the Summer - and Celeb-Approved Leggings Are Just $13

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanks to UK-based activewear brand Gymshark, Christmas in July is coming a whole month early this year. For a limited time, the cult-favorite brand is holding its one and only summer sale, so you can score squat-proof leggings, supportive sports bras, cozy hoodies, bike shorts, and more for up to 50 percent off.
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

6 Pairs of Sneakers To Wear With Dresses That Will Keep You Comfy and Pulled Together

Aether is a go-to for sleek, stylish pieces that look at home in the city, but are functional for outdoor adventuring. These sneakers are their first sneakers for women, and they come in both black and white. Thoughtful detailing is a staple for the brand, and what stands out about these is that the insole is made with the same shock absorbent, impact protective material that their motorcycle gear is made from.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Mariacarla Boscono’s Sporty Capsule Collection for K-Way Was a Labor of Love

If Italian fashion has an ambassador, it’s Mariacarla Boscono. A muse to homegrown talents like Riccardo Tisci, Donatella Versace, and Pierpaolo Piccioli, Boscono has become synonymous with the irreverence and glamour of Italian style. Still, it took nearly three decades as a fashion insider before Boscono felt ready to take up the mantle of designer. This week the star unveiled her first collaboration with outerwear brand K-Way: The collection features outdoorsy essentials like rain jackets, leggings, and swimsuits. “I waited 26 years into my career to do my first collaboration,” Boscono shared via Zoom. “I never wanted to do anything that felt forced. This came together organically. I’ve worked closely with designers and brands before, so I understood the basics, but when you’re hands-on and creating a collection, there’s so much more to it.”
TennisFinancial Times

Set and match: the best outdoor game sets

As the advance of spring promises better weather, it’s time to invest in some alfresco sporting fun. Whether out in the garden, picnicking in the park or packing for the seaside, here’s our selection of the best outdoor games. Lobster Elite 1 tennis ball machine. If you’re lacking an opponent...
ApparelNYLON

11 Ways to Style Summer’s Most-Hyped Sneaker: The Nike Dunk

There’s no denying that the Nike Dunk, both high and low, are on track to become the hottest sneaker of the year — again. Known for its relatively thick silhouette and coveted colorways, the iconic shoe has undoubtedly made its way into the hearts of sneaker lovers. Quickly becoming a popular style across the board, even for those outside of the sneaker community, it’s safe to say that Nike Dunks will reign supreme this summer.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Sporty Luxury Timepieces

Parmigiani Fleurier added two new models to the Tonda GT collection, which was originally launched in 2020. The luxury accessory brand designed the collection to intersect its timepieces' elegance and fine craftsmanship with a sporty echelon of luxury. The luxury brand's newest launch includes timepiece models that feature bicolor silvered...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Asked My Fashion Crew for the New Trends That Are Defining Their Wardrobes

My Fashion Crew showcases a group of inspiring tastemakers along with the trends and shopping lists that guide their personal wardrobes. Learning about personal style from different points of view is what makes fashion so enchanting and captivating to me. So I'm always interested in chatting with different people to uncover how they define their style for inspiration. On that note, I actually tapped a few fashion people I follow on Instagram to learn more about their sartorial journey.