Apple Mail users seeing sporadic problems, worldwide [u]
An unknown number of Apple Mail users are experiencing assorted issues with the service, including failure to send or sync across iCloud. Beginning early to mid-morning Eastern Time, increasing numbers of users are reporting iCloud problems preventing them accessing Mail. Apple updated its system status page to reflect the problems at around 11:50 AM ET. However, the crowd-sourced Down Detector site has been tracking the problem for four hours.forums.appleinsider.com