Apple Mail users seeing sporadic problems, worldwide [u]

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown number of Apple Mail users are experiencing assorted issues with the service, including failure to send or sync across iCloud. Beginning early to mid-morning Eastern Time, increasing numbers of users are reporting iCloud problems preventing them accessing Mail. Apple updated its system status page to reflect the problems at around 11:50 AM ET. However, the crowd-sourced Down Detector site has been tracking the problem for four hours.

forums.appleinsider.com
