Rio Grande County, CO

COVID-19 cases in San Luis Valley are dropping

By May 27, 2021
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS VALLEY — The rate of COVID-19 cases in the San Luis Valley has begun to decrease. As of Monday, May 24, there were 175 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. One week ago, the Valley had 219 active cases. Active case counts and other...

Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
San Luis, COPosted by
San Luis News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in San Luis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis: 1. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas; 2. Talent Acquisition Specialist; 3. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Alamosa); 4. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1742.47 / Week; 6. Registered Nurse - ER, OB, Med/Surg, Surgery and CCH;
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
San Luis, COPosted by
San Luis News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Luis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis: 1. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $56.64/Hour $2039/Weekly; 2. Interventional Radiology Technician (IR Tech) Travel Allied - $46.10/Hour $1844/Weekly; 3. Business Systems Analyst; 4. Stock Clerk- Materials Management; 5. Outpatient Clinician; 6. Maintenance Mechanic; 7. General Labor Production; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2055.24 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,678 per week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,618 per week;
Del Norte, COPosted by
Del Norte Post

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Del Norte

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Del Norte: 1. Travel Nursing LPN | Skilled Nursing | | $889.03 weekly | Del Norte, Colorado; 2. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Saguache); 3. Hiring CDL-A Dry Van Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Monte Vista); 4. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 5. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year;
Del Norte, COPosted by
Del Norte Post

Job alert: These Del Norte jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Del Norte: 1. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 2. Marketing and Engagement Specialist; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,904 per week; 4. Licensed Insurance Producer; 5. Outpatient Clinician; 6. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Monte Vista); 7. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Monte Vista); 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;
San Luis, COPosted by
San Luis News Flash

Check out these homes on the San Luis market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Tracy Gosar, Legends Premier Properties, C: 719-850-1815, tracygosar@msn.com, www.legendspremierproperties.com: Good Home on Acreage! This lovely modular is located just minutes from Fort Garland. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath very spacious with open living of kitchen to dining room and living room. Nice large windows to let the light in, and view the beautiful setting this home is located. Good outbuildings, Garage, and insulated, fenced 35 acres, and hemp ready with watering system if a person is looking for hemp growing or any other gardening. Call to preview!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Gosar, Legends Premier Properties at 719-852-0450</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 35 acres parcel has it all! Featuring a 5,000 square ft metal building, half if which is a garage, and half an amazing 3 bed 2 bath home. This home has a nice deck with a retractable awning. In addition to this building, the property also has a wonderful 1 bed 1 bath guest log cabin, a golf course, multiple vehicles, a boat, a tractor, mountain views, wild horses, and more. The property is just outside the town of San Luis and only a couple of miles from the Sanchez Reservoir. Specifically located on the Wild Horse Mesa, where there are plenty of elk! This would be a great year round residence, or the perfect retreat from the noise of the bigger cities. Take a look at this property and see all it has to offer for yourself.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Roman Nigrini, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUHVlYmxvJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBUkNPLTE4NTQ3NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Water Rights! THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR GROWING MANY DIFFERENT CROPS. HEMP IS ALLOWED HERE AS WELL. THERE IS PLENTY OF WATER TO GO AROUND AND ROOM TO BUILD A SECOND HOME AS THE PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF TWO FARMS. Situated in south-central Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, you are offered a rare opportunity to own a Heritage Quality one-of-a-kind 128+/- acre Farm/Ranch in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, the world's highest Alpine Valley. This property is well watered, with Colorado's #1 Senior Water Rights off of the San Luis People's Ditch, 97 shares total, and is a gravity-fed irrigation system ("acequias")in one of the oldest communities in Colorado. Serving the village of San Luis de la Culebra before Colorado was a Territory. These water rights are the first and most senior water rights to be given in the entire state of Colorado! Each share is one CFS.....and dated April 10, 1852. The pioneer settlers of Colorado originally dug the Peoples ditch. A lot of Colorado's greatness and beauty was built upon irrigation!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Twila Geroux, Hayden Outdoors, LLC at 970-674-1990</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2VzdGNsaWZmZSUyMExpc3RpbmclMjBTZXJ2aWNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVdMU0NPLTI1MTQyNzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Saguache, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Prescribed fires planned on RGNF

MONTE VISTA – The San Luis Valley Interagency Fire Management Unit is continuing with plans to conduct several prescribed fires this spring on the Rio Grande National Forest. This update includes the cancellation of the English Valley burn where conditions are no longer optimal due to the spring green-up of fine vegetation. Ignitions will take place on the remaining units only if conditions are favorable and will meet burn plan parameters. These beneficial burns include:
Colorado StateAlamosa Valley Courier

Over $5.7 Billion in funding to help State, local economic recovery efforts in Colorado

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Earlier this week, Colorado US Senator Michael Bennet announced over $5.7 billion in funding for state and local governments in Colorado as they continue to rebuild and recover from the economic fallout of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The funding comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa BOCC meeting upcoming

ALAMOSA — The Alamosa Board of County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on May 12 at 8:30 a.m. Those who wish to attend virtually may join Zoom Meeting ID #270-314-6874 or call in 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833 and use Meeting ID# 270-314-6874. Accessibility may be limited due to network capacity. Persons speaking during Public Comment will be limited to three minutes, or depending on the number of people wishing to speak, it may be reduced to allow all members of the public the opportunity to address the board. In addition to the consent agenda, which is considered to be routine and non-controversial, the board has a full agenda to consider.
